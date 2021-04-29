Delone Catholic announced that the school recently partnered with 10 additional colleges and universities to offer qualified senior students guaranteed admissions and scholarship support.
This brings the total number of college and university partnerships for Delone Catholic senior students to 20, according to a release from the school. The colleges and universities are listed alphabetically: Alvernia University, DeSales University, Holy Family University, Hood College, Immaculata University, King’s College, La Roche University, Lebanon Valley College, Marymount University, Mercyhurst University, Messiah College, Misericordia University, Mount Aloysius College, Mount St. Mary’s University, Neumann University, Saint Francis University, Seton Hill University, St. Bonaventure University, The University of Scranton, and Widener University.
Each college and university has set a minimum grade point average and/or standardized test score to determine eligibility and scholarship levels, with additional scholarship support awarded to students with higher academic results, according to the release.
Four-year scholarships range at a minimum from $32,000 to $116,000 based on academic criteria and/or university program.
“These partnerships speak to the caliber of student that we have here at Delone Catholic High school,” said Donna Tompkins, interim principal. “Our dedicated faculty instills our students with excellent work ethic, time management skills and accountability that will serve them well in college or in any future career that they choose to pursue.”
Last year almost 90 percent of the Class of 2020 moved onto higher education.
“We recognize that not all students will pursue higher education, and we have programs in place for students seeking to enter the workforce or pursue a trade,” Lori Heberling, Delone Catholic guidance counselor, said. “We work hard to make sure students are prepared for life beyond high school no matter what that looks like for them.”
The college partnerships are available to view on the school’s website at https://delonecatholic.org/academics/college-partnerships.
