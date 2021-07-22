Littlestown Area School District LASD is searching for a new superintendent.
The district posted an online advertisement for the position on its website and Facebook page after current Superintendent Chris Bigger informed the school board he accepted a new job outside of public service.
“I’ve learned so much about the soul of Littlestown while in the role of superintendent,” Bigger said, confirming he will submit his resignation at the district’s Aug. 9 school board meeting. “I’ll always be part of this little town. I’ve grown so much as a leader in the last six and a half years. I want to thank the board, teachers, support staff, parents, and students that assisted me in moving the Thunderbolt family forward in some way.”
Bigger will remain as superintendent until late November or early December, he said, before being hired as a director for professional learning with the National Center on Education and Economy (NCEE).
Bigger said he’s a frequent reader of literature produced by the nonprofit company based in Washington, D.C. The job provides an opportunity to continue work in education, training and professional development. It also will allow him to work from home while freeing up evening hours, Bigger said, adding that he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family.
With an enrollment of 2,200 students, Littlestown Area School District has an annual budget of $35 million, according to the district’s advertisement. A new hire must begin duties no later than Jan. 3, 2022.
The board was caught by surprise by the announcement, he said. An email to the board was not immediately returned.
“This has nothing to do with the work or the people. We have a great district and a great board,” Bigger said. “It’s an opportunity that came to me and I hope I made the right decision.”
Bigger was a teacher for five years and a principal for six before becoming a director of curriculum at Chambersburg Area School District for eight years.
He left Chambersburg for Littlestown’s superintendent job in January of 2015, replacing Donald Wills after his retirement.
The district has faced a run of recent retirements at the administrative position. In March, Director of Curriculum and Innovation Lori Stollar announced her retirement. Replacing her in a revamped position, Timothy Mitzel was hired as assistant to the superintendent for a four-year period, effective Aug. 1. He is currently finishing his final month as principal of Eastern High School.
Steven Foor became the district’s new business manager on July 14. He replaced Michael Statler, who recently left LASD to work at Big Spring School District, closer to his home.
The district should not be concerned about the turnover, Bigger said, offering that long-devoted principals and school board members remain in place.
“There are good people coming in to continue the work,” he said. “As long as the vision and goals stay out front, and they are, they’ll pick up the work and keep going. There’s a lot of stability with the administration, board and staff.”
Applications for the Littlestown superintendent position must be turned in by Sept. 1. A list of required documents can be found on the school website. They can be submitted through the mail, Littlestown Area SD, 162 Newark St., Littlestown, PA 173240, or by email to langb@lasd.k12.pa.us.
