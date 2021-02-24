FaithLynn Moore was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for February.
Moore is the daughter of Eric and Tia Moore of Fairfield.
During her high school career Moore has been involved in these school activities: choir, 9th grade; band, 9; musicals, 9; chamber choir, 9; show choir, 9; volleyball, 9; FFA 9-12; and Future Business Leaders of America, 11-12.
Moore’s activities outside of school include: Lewistown Mt. View 4-H, 10-12; Maryland Ayrshire Association, 10-12; National Ayrshire Association, 10-12; National Jr. Hereford Association, 10-12; and National Jr. Angus Association, 10-12.
Moores’ honors and awards include FFA Greenhand Degree, 9; FFA Chapter Degree, 10; 2018-2019 FFA Star Chapter Farmer; 2020 Pennsylvania Teen Miss United States Agriculture; 2020-2021 Maryland Ayrshire Queen; FBLA, second in the region for Agribusiness, 11; and FFA top 10 in the area five times, 9-12.
Her future plans are to attend Delaware Valley University to double major in animal and dairy sciences.
Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
