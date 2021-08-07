The Adams County Christian Academy will send representatives from the school into several local churches across the county to promote a day of “prayer and giving” on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Using videos and testimony supporting its cause, the school hopes to raise $90,000 for a pair of projects.
The first is an already completed installation of security equipment including keyless entry fobs and cameras at a price of $45,000, said Adams County Head of School Kristen Zell. Roughly half of the project has been paid for so far, she said.
The second is for a $68,000 redesign of the academy’s playground, she said.
“We have a beautiful campus, but the playground is outdated,” she said. “It just needs some refreshing. There also has to be proper landscaping with that.”
Adams County Christian Academy has existed since 1984, with humble beginnings in the home of Robert and Shirley Wagner shortly after the closure of the Gettysburg Christian Academy. The school existed for a time at the Hunterstown Community Center before moving to its current location in 1987.
