The Adams County Conservation District’s (ACCD) annual scholarship program was renamed the Mildred Musselman Environmental Education Scholarship (MMEE Scholarship) to memorialize Mildred Musselman, a former Adams County Conservation District employee.
Musselman was dedicated to protecting natural resources, raising conservation awareness, and increasing environmental education in Adams County, according to an ACCD release.
The MMEE Scholarship may award up to $500 per year to students interested in attending an eligible environmental education program. To be eligible, the student must be currently enrolled or entering ninth through 12th grade, and live in Adams County.
The maximum reimbursement per student is $250 per year and must be approved by the district board of directors prior to attending the eligible program, according to the release.
Examples of eligible programs of studies include but are not limited to Future Farmers of America – National Convention, Goddard Leadership Legacy Institute, Rivers Conservation and Fly-Fishing Camp, and Penn State Conservation Leadership School.
For more information or to donate to the MMEE Scholarship, contact the Adams County Conservation District at 717-334-0636 or sspencer@adamscounty.us.
