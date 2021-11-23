Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania recently held its Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society induction ceremony. In all, 47 students were recognized with induction into the honor society that promotes academic excellence, leadership development, and campus and community service for first-generation college students.
Breela Farley from New Oxford was one of those students honored.
Induction into Tri-Alpha is earned by outstanding academic achievement and lasts for a lifetime. The Society’s mission is to encourage and reward academic excellence among first-generation college students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in accredited institutions of higher learning.
———
During the current fall term, 116 Central Penn College students were awarded $110,000 in scholarships by the college’s Education Foundation.
The following local students were among those receiving scholarships: Ashley Dell of Littlestown, Elsy Rangel of East Berlin, Keeley Retchloff of Gettysburg, and AnnRhea Roser of Fairfield.
———
Lebanon Valley College recently recognized its student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen fall athletic teams.
Local students include:
Bridget Rutkowski of Arendtsville, a graduate of Biglerville High School, was a member of field hockey team, and is pursuing a bachelor of science in interaction design. The Dutchmen field hockey team advanced to the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth playoffs after winning nine regular season games. The squad put together a seven-game win streak. Lexi Ward, Rachel Wright, and Abbie Keath led LVC in scoring, while Corinne Kearney started all 19 games in net and made 100 saves on the season.
Peter Foerster of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School, was a member of men’s soccer team, and is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration. The Dutchmen turned in a strong campaign, finishing 13-4 and dropping an overtime thriller to Messiah in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship game. The team appeared in United Soccer Coaches Region V rankings through much of the season after tying the program’s best-ever start at 5-0. Five players earned All-MAC recognition, including Aaron Weitzel as Rookie of the Year. Lucas Strange paced the offensive with 12 goals, the fourth-highest single season total by a Dutchman player.
———
McDaniel College student Sarah Price of Gettysburg, is slated to perform in the College Band Concert on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. The performance, which is free and open to the public, takes place in WMC Alumni Hall at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Md.
Price is majoring in environmental studies.
Senior music lecturer Linda Kirkpatrick directs the band, which features nearly 50 students, faculty members, band alumni, and community musicians. The band has a vast repertoire and performs everything from classical to pops.
This semester’s program will include “Black Horse Troop March” by John Philip Sousa, “From the Delta” by William Grant Still, “The Sacred Pipe” by Christopher Kyle Green, “March from Symphonic Metamorphosis” by Paul Hindemith, “Pearl Harbor” Soundtrack Highlights composed by Hans Zimmer and arranged by Jay Bocook, and “Home Alone Christmas,” arranged by Paul Lavender.
For more information about the performance, call 410-857-2599. Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/music for more information about the college’s music department.
