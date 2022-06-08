The eighth grade class of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School recently hosted an Ellis Island Immigration Day.
Ellis Island Day is the conclusion of a multi-week history project in which the eighth grade students study the immigration process. Each student chooses an immigrant, their age and birth country.
The student then creates a life for the immigrant who will be making the journey to the United States. The students research the country of the immigrant, make passports, write travel journals and more.
Recently, the immigrants reached their final destination, Ellis Island, which was in actuality the transformed St. Teresa of Calcutta School gym, where the immigrants answered questions from the immigration officers, underwent physical and mental testing and were finally welcomed into the United States with a snack of donuts and milk, just as officials at Ellis Island provided the immigrants many years ago.
