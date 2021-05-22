Ribbons and glory are nice, but for the sixth-graders of Upper Adams Intermediate School, the chance to go outside and show their athletic talents in front of friends and family was a reward in itself.
After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, UAIS held the district’s 64th Annual Color Day, an afternoon devoted to athletic contests and events in the school’s athletic fields. This year, the event was spread out over three days to satisfy pandemic mitigation recommendations.
“It’s a culminating activity of the sports and skills we’ve worked on all year, where students get to showcase what they’ve learned in phys ed,” said Deborah Yargar-Reed, a UAIS physical education teacher that has participated in roughly 30 Color Day events.
Color Day began in 1957 under the leadership of William “Slug” Settle, who was the principal at Biglerville Elementary School at the time, Yargar-Reed said.
Initially limited to one school and occurring outside the curriculum, the event slowly evolved to include all three Upper Adams elementary schools.
Prior to the fourth, fifth and sixth-grade student body uniting under the intermediate school roof this year, students wore different colored shirts and competed to win respect for their schools.
This year, the Upper Adams Parent Teacher Organization bought every student a black shirt with gold lettering that reads “Upper Adams Intermediate Class of 2021.” Every student’s signature is captured within the numbers, which were drawn in large block letters.
“This year we’re all Canners, not Apaches and Bulldogs,” said Principal Sonia Buckley. “It’s important we set the culture right away. There’s more team building and teamwork, cheering each other on because they’re all one group.”
The afternoon started with a synchronized stretching routine to “Procession of the Sardar,” an orchestral composition by Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov that was selected as a part of this year’s cultural awareness theme.
Since March, students have worked to walk in step to the Russian melody, sprinting in a circles to the sound of a prickly clarinet, dropping down for toe touches to the “oompah” of a tuba, and reaching to the sky as the flute fluttered away.
This year’s solo athletic competitions included 50- and 100-yard dashes, a sack race, a quarter-mile run, a foxtail toss and softball toss, basketball free-throw shooting, a jump rope competition.
The day still ended with a relay race. Each class sent forward its top four athletes of each gender, based on their performance. They were selected based on the number of laps they completed in 40 minutes during the Race for Education, the fastest shuttle run and the fastest mile times, both performed during an annual fitness test.
Most years, fourth graders play team kickball, fifth graders play team soccer and sixth graders play team volleyball, but those activities were temporarily eliminated to satisfy COVID-19 concerns, Yargar-Reed said.
Tori Baker and Keegan King were most excited for the softball toss, they said. Both pitch for their respective softball and baseball teams, and couldn’t wait to show off the strength of her arms.
Salazar surprised herself by winning first place while throwing the foxtail. Ben Brody was enthusiastic about how much fun it was to throw the silk-tailed ball.
Gavin Boyd was satisfied to prove he was the fastest quarter-miler in his class. Colton Howard and Landon Kauffman were pumped to shoot some hoops.
Leslie Reyes was excited for the chance to show her improvement running races. She was ultimately one of the winners of the relay.
“I’d practiced a lot at home running around my house and around the area,” she said. “I got great exercise.”
This year’s sixth graders will be the only class to experience the school versus school Color Day and one in which they all compete under the same colors. The girls seemed enthusiastic to squash the rivalry.
“Now we get to talk to our friends more and we get to socialize with them,” Salazar said. “It’s also fun because you get to compete for fun and games and talk about it. I like it better being together.”
The boys were of a different mind; several said they missed competing for valor.
“It had more of a competition feel before,” King said. “And we could choose what we wanted to do, but this year we had to do every single thing.”
Teacher Emily Kissner was thrilled to see the students all competing under the same banner.
“We could sing happy birthday to someone. I love being able to see my whole class together,” she said. “It’s a neat combination because now we know them all.”
Parents were not initially invited, but as pandemic limitations were stripped away, the administration worked hard to make the event accessible to parents, Buckley said. Masks were required and most parents complied.
“It means everything to be able to be here,” said Ira Lady, father of student Andon Wolfe, “Everyone’s missed so much with their children this past year. It’s a tradition that all of our children have taken part in.”
Contributing to his 57th Color Run, former Bendersville teacher and principal, athletic coach and now volunteer Larry Kennedy worked the starter whistle for the races.
Kennedy had open heart surgery to clear a blocked artery and replace a valve only six weeks before the competition but was determined to contribute again this year, he said.
“When it started, any event you wanted to win you had to be in the top three in your class,” he said. “Now everyone participates and gets a reward. They’ve added some things. For what they’ve gone through this year, it’s done very well.”
