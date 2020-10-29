A local student was amongst those recently working on a unique program at Gettysburg College.
This summer, as the college and the world navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, 35 students, including Kaley Michael of Gettysburg, and 15 faculty members, with the support of the wider college community, collaborated to conduct remote Cross-Disciplinary Science Institute (X-SIG)-sponsored research.
At Gettysburg College, creative thinking is cultivated in everyday life and evident in the various hands-on learning opportunities available to students, such as student-faculty research.
———
Numerous local students were named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the summer 2020 term. To qualify for the designation, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
Heather Engle of Gardners, Adam Forsythe of Littlestown, Sarah Howe of Gettysburg, Shannon Iles of Littlestown, Cecilia Lua of York Springs, Ashley Miller of East Berlin, Elsy Rangel of East Berlin, Keeley Retchloff of Gettysburg, Stacey Rife of McSherrystown, Sandy Robinette of Gettysburg, Jeremy Sanders of Aspers and Tiffany Slonaker of Gettysburg.
———
Jadyn Eakins, of New Oxford, has enrolled in the Honors College at the University of Utah for the fall 2020 semester. The university has had an honors program for more than 50 years. An honors degree represents a student’s willingness to seriously engage breadth in their general education as well as depth in their major through advanced research or scholarship. Eakins, whose major is listed as physics HBS, is one of 2,321 students to enroll in the Honors College this semester out of 33,047 students at the school.
