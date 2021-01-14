Quintina Smith, Class of 2022, from Orrtanna was named to the Bucknell University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
————
Lauren Wriston, of Fayetteville, Pa., graduated with a MSLS Information and Library Science in December from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
————
Central Penn College’s Lancaster Center physical therapist assistant (PTA) students, including Albert Heefner of Biglerville, earned their pins this fall.
Central Penn College’s allied health students who were pinned, symbolizing the successful completion of the academic portion of their program, include Tiffany Slonaker of Gettysburg, occupational therapy assistant; and Cecilia Lua of York Springs, occupational therapy assistant.
Each pin signifies that the knowledge and skills the students have learned will be used to identify and meet the needs of those for whom they act as caregivers.
The students completed internship requirements to earn an associate degree and enter the workforce.
————
Numerous students were named to the dean’s list of Saint Vincent College for the fall 2020 semester, including from Fairfield, Ellie Powell, digital art and media; and Madison Powell, history and theology; and from Gettysburg, Kelsey Myers, marketing; and Kaitlin Repp, politics.
————
McDaniel College announced its fall 2020 dean’s list, recognizing full-time undergraduate students for outstanding academic achievement, including:
Ashley Deal of Littlestown, highest honors
Zachary Kiick of Gettysburg, high honors.
Peyton Fair of New Oxford, highest honors.
Sarah Price of Gettysburg, highest honors.
Gillian Scott of Littlestown, highest honors.
Lindsay Newton of Gettysburg, highest honors.
Elise Schultz of Littlestown, highest honors.
Bella Walston of Fairfield, highest honors.
Jaiden Lookingbill of McSherrystown, honors.
Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher; high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89; and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
————
Drew Riggle of Gettysburg, graduated cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University in December. Riggle earned a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in accounting.
————
Mount St. Mary’s University released its President’s List honors for the fall 2020 semester. These high-achieving students earning a 4.0 grade point average with at least 12 earned credits include:
Tyler Barthel of Littlestown; Tyler Cole of Gettysburg; Gabriela Cranga of Gettysburg; Maria Elser of McSherrystown; Abigail Godard of Fairfield; Joseph Oleskey of Orrtanna; Morgan Ramsburg of Gettysburg; and Jody Shuey of Orrtanna.
Those earning Dean’s List honors at Mount St. Mary’s University for the fall semester include:
Amaya Bowman of Gettysburg; Kevin Clark-Cuadrado of Gettysburg; Cortland Daily of Fairfield; Noah DeZwart of Littlestown; Joseph Grupenhoff of Gettysburg; Emily Heffner of Aspers; Mary James of Gettysburg; Briaunna Kress of Littlestown; Jakob Lindsay of Fairfield; Kaitlin Martin of Gettysburg; Alexis McKain of Aspers; Jacqueline Moseley of Gettysburg; Andrew Phillippi of East Berlin; Michael Robinson of Gettysburg; Breanna Rorrer of Abbottstown; Ryan Sefchick of Fairfield; Megan Smith of Gettysburg; Luke Speelman of East Berlin; Jenna Strawsburg of Gardners; and Taylor Woodward of Gettysburg.
————
Margaret Grenchik of Gettysburg was named to the Immaculata University fall 2020 dean’s list are listed below. To attain dean’s list status, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 on a scale of 4.0.
————
Two local students were among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
The local students include: Emily Brown, a freshman communication disorders major from New Oxford; and Hannah Risser, a sophomore biology major from Aspers.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.