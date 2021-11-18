Come for the spaghetti. Stay for the food fight.
The Gettysburg High School fall play, Arlecchino’s Spaghetti Dinner, is an experimental take on a classic art form. The audience should plan to be captivated in a theater of the round performance about Magnifico’s Restaurant, where food and feelings fly in all directions.
Performed in the style of 16th century commedia dell’arte, the play features masked, purposefully tropey characters and measured improvisation. Co-directors Tarbox and Lance Windish plotted the outline, but the students decided what events and dialog will fill the space between point A and point B.
The artform keeps actors and audience alike on their toes, Tarbox said, and one night’s show may be very different from the last.
“As long as everyone knows the story, it doesn’t matter what words they use,” she said. “They get creative and find a way to make it happen.”
The show, which will be performed outdoors near the high school auditorium, begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Dinner will be served to those who order a VIP ticket.
The play takes place at Magnifico’s Restaurant, and anyone who’s ever worked for a wait staff will recognize the archetypical characters that arrive. Fans of the medium will also recognize the names of the characters, which are used in nearly every iteration of commedia dell’arte.
Some of the material might seem offensive, but the point is to bring issues such as misogyny, classism and sexism to light.
“There are gross old men, grief-stricken young lovers separated by society, and under-appreciated and conniving employees,” Tarbox said. “The story starts in a single day at the restaurant, follows through to the following evening and climaxes at the Dinner of Danger, which through many mayhems becomes a spaghetti dinner.”
At Magnifico’s restaurant, love and lust are on the menu. A head chef gets an appetite for a woman that does not have a taste for, well, ingredients. A bus boy falls and falls and falls for a waitress, and overbearing fathers and tyrannous tycoons have their own ideas for who should be matched with whom.
Due to the improvisational nature of the show, students were given careful instruction detailing what is acceptable romantic language for a high school production, Windish said.
“There are lots of food metaphors,” Tarbox said with a laugh.
Commedia dell’arte came to prominence, in part, because of its focus on the actors playing well-known characters, Tarbox said. Thespian troops toured through Italy performing at several stops along the way.
“So many other parts of theater history are about the playwright,” she said. “Commedia is about the synergy of the ensemble and the power of the actor to become his or her character.”
Proportionate performances
With 20 characters evenly balancing time on stage, it’s difficult to identify stars.
Of course, there’s the titular character, Arlecchino, played by Aidan Bertram. Slight in brains but mighty in heart, he is smooth on his feet when he dances, and anything but when he walks. And in the eyes of the other characters, he is oh so very slappable.
“I’m very low on our social spectrum here,” Bertram said. “This style allows us to apply more creativity to our characters. A lot of our acting is incorporated into movement and sporadic energy that we get from our characters.”
There’s also a tall, herky-jerky — with emphasis on the jerky —business mogul, Pantalone, played with great gusto by Spencer Kennedy.
In commedia dell’arte, each performer wears a mask that reveals some of their character. Sunken cheeks, scars, large eyebrows and beauty marks tell a story. But to understand a character’s level of intelligence, just follow their nose. The larger, the dumber is the general rule. And Pantalone has one large schnoz.
“To play dumber, you can’t just restrict yourself to monosyllabic words, you have to do things that are not only stupid but immoral,” Spencer said. “To act dumb you have to lack all kinds of intelligence. You have to walk, talk, act and interact dumb. You have to be completely oblivious to how everyone else sees you and think you are the smartest person to ever have lived.”
Francesca, played by Ruby Kauffman, is a reluctant con-woman pulled into capers by her father, Capitano. Kauffman said improv is a new artform that has pulled her out of her comfort zone. Filling a blank void can be more difficult than bringing life to a preformed character, she said.
“It’s opened me up, but it took me a while,” she said. “It’s a matter of opening doors. The environment around you helps with how comfortable you can be.”
Everyone gets a turn at making a quick joke. Some are told in unison by musical food preppers. Playing by the rule, “faster is funnier,” scenes move quickly and scene changes are performed by dancing actors whipping tables in and out of the theater in the round.
“The atmosphere of being in a tent with string lights over your head is very festive,” Tarbox said.
Come prepared
The one-hour play will be performed outdoors under cover of a large tent, in front of an auditorium still under renovation. Due to construction, the play had initially been planned to be performed in the cafeteria, but early COVID-19 delays threatened to shut down rehearsal, pushing the production outdoors.
VIP tickets, sold for $20, include a spaghetti dinner, complete with garlic bread and salad. The VIPs will sit at tables surrounding the stage area and those in general admission, which costs $10, will sit in chairs seated nearby, Tarbox said. VIP tickets should preferably be purchased in advance by visiting www.everbrite.com and searching for GAHS Fall Play.
Audience members need not fear they will be pulled onto stage as in some other Tarbox productions, she said. However, characters may briefly interact with them.
“Nobody’s on the spot in this one,” she said with a laugh.
The actors recommend viewers bring a coat, gloves or mittens, handwarmers, and an open mind. The show is satirical and as such not for the easily offended. The wealthy and scholarly are equally targeted, Spencer said.
“Only the most oppressed of people will not feel mocked,” Spencer said. “Well, maybe even them, too. It’s the artform of the masses.”
