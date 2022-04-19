Adams County 4-H youth demonstrated their speaking skills during the county’s recent 4-H Presentation Night at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center in Gettysburg.
The annual event is held to provide 4-H members, ages 5-18, the opportunity to practice and fine tune their communication skills, according to a release issued by Alexis Lansford, 4-H youth development extension educator, Penn State Extension-Adams County.
Participants selected the type of speech from the following: presentation, prepared, or impromptu.
Presentation speeches allowed the speaker to use visual aids and were five to 15 minutes in length. Prepared speeches were given with no visual aids and were three to seven minutes. Impromptu speeches were three to five minutes and given on an assigned subject 10 minutes after being given the topic.
The length of the talk depended on the type of speech and the age of the presenter: cloverbuds, ages 5-7; juniors, ages 8-12; and seniors, ages 13-18.
Speeches were evaluated by volunteer judges on organization, knowledge and content of the topic, speaker’s appearance, equipment or props used, voice, grammar, delivery, length, and conclusion, according to the release.
Topics included toad habitats, venomous snakes, beef steer 4-H project, effects of COVID-19 on the livestock industry, roller skate parts, family dogs, and many other interesting subjects.
All 15 participating junior and senior 4-H members received comments and helpful tips from the judges and a blue, red or white ribbon based on their score. The two cloverbud members received participation ribbons.
Adams County 4-H strives to deliver quality youth development experiences by offering positive character-building events.
Special thanks to 4-H leaders and volunteers Jay Eury, Lynn James, Ellen Dayhoff, Jason Rentzel, Nikki Speelman, Judy Sterner, and Kelly Kuhn for serving as judges and tabulators, according to the release. The New Oxford 4-H club provided volunteers for registration and the Bermudian Springs 4-H club provided refreshments.
Anyone interested in learning more about the 4-H program should contact the Penn State Extension office at 717-334-6271 for more information, the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.