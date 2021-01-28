The Adams County Arts Council will showcase artwork of high school artists from across the county in February for the 10th annual All-County Student Show.
The exhibition will feature the best work of some of the county’s most talented high school artists, as selected by Adams County high school art educators from Littlestown, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Bermudian Springs and Biglerville high schools, according to an arts council release.
The exhibition opens Friday, Feb. 5, in the Reception Hall at the Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. The arts council will host a First Friday artists’ reception 5-7:30 p.m. The show will remain hanging through Feb.26.
This show was developed and created to celebrate youth art and art education in the county, according to the release.
“This year has created challenges for many teachers. Art teachers especially who rely so much on ‘in person’ teaching and using special supplies and tools have had to find creative ways to still get kids making art. Despite hybrid and remote schedules, our students have risen to the occasion and have created some unique work. I am really proud of them,” said Lisa Harman, Biglerville High School art teacher.
For more information about the All-County Student Show and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, classes at the council’s Arts Education Center, and other events, visit www.adamsarts.org, or call (717) 334-5006.
