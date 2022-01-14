Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, recently welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities.
Two local students were amongst those inducted, Max Little and Cassandra Holt, both Wilson College students from Fairfield.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
York Adams Academy Dual Diploma Winter Commencement Ceremony was held recently with local students among the graduates.
Graduates included Blake M. Miller from Bermudian Springs School District, and Conewago Valley School District students Taylor R. Canard and Dazhaun Q. Celony-Johnson.
York Adams Academy is sponsored by Adams County school districts including Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Gettysburg, Littlestown, and Upper Adams, in addition to several from York County.
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania released the names of students earning dean’s list status for the autumn semester.
A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the dean’s list.
Kevin Cheng of Gettysburg, Technical Leadership major.
Noah Decampo of Littlestown, English major.
Ava Gauthier of Littlestown, Psychology major.
Lily Kapfhammer of Fairfield, Early Childhood (PK-4) major.
Laiken Kennedy of Gettysburg, Nursing major.
Alexander Lehigh of Littlestown, Environmental — Geographical — Geological Science major.
Meghan Lentz of New Oxford, PTE — Early Childhood (PK-4) major.
Courtney Luckenbaugh of Mcsherrystown, Supply Chain Management majo.
Faith Spangler of New Oxford, Speech Pathology Audiology major.
Jacob Thomas of Littlestown, Business Administration, Information Technology major.
Edinboro University recently recognized fall semester dean’s list students, which included Page Karsteter of Fairfield, and Julianna Griffis of New Oxford.
In order to attain this academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
