The prospect of paying for college may be more daunting than ever, particularly with the additional financial pressures caused by the pandemic.
Building upon its longtime commitment to offering a high-quality, affordable education, York College of Pennsylvania is offering a new program, the York College Promise, designed to expand access to college and to drive economic development in York County, according to a release issued by the college Monday.
“All students should have the ability to go to and succeed in college,” said President Gunter-Smith. “The York College Promise opens doors for York County students who, without assistance, would be less likely to attend college. Most importantly, these students will be prepared with the skills and credentials to become contributing citizens. The success of this program is a long-term opportunity to improve our own community.”
The York College Promise program will also encourage students who may be considering skipping college to reconsider.
“We want to ensure that all students, particularly those in our own community, understand the value of the college experience,” said Gunter-Smith. “As families read more about increasing student debt, they should be aware that research shows students with a college diploma have higher earnings and a better quality of life. The return-on-investment is substantial, and the message is clear: college matters.”
With the program beginning this fall, new first-time students from York County are invited to apply and enroll at York College as part of a cohort model with a guided college experience. Students will have opportunities to support each other as peer mentors and to work together on projects inside and outside the classroom, while living on campus.
“The cohort model will assist students, many who are first-generation students, to navigate the college experience but also allow for the personal attention students need to be successful,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Danny Green.
Participating students will receive “free tuition” but will be responsible for other costs, including room and board. They will have the opportunity to access federal and state need-based assistance, including college work-study, to help with those costs.
Criteria for participation and information on applying to the York College Promise program is available at www.ycp.edu/york-college-promise. Application deadline for the 2021-22 academic year is June 15.
