Facing concerns about critical race theory, Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said the district curriculum will remain unchanged.
“We have an adopted curriculum aligned with the Pennsylvania state standards and that has been in place for a number of years,” said Hotchkiss. “The curriculum in social studies and history, K-12, has not changed.”
Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.
It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
The superintendent’s response came after comments made by Jennifer Goldhahn, a Bermudian Springs school board candidate this November, during the meeting’s public comment section.
Goldhahn asked the district to decline nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief funding known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).
The district recently voted not to increase taxes in order to provide taxpayers relief during the pandemic. As a result, the 2021-22 budget calls for the district to transfer $2,170,492 from its reserve funds to balance the remaining deficit.
ESSER relief funds have limited uses. Goldhahn’s concern stemmed from one possible use, providing educational equity, which Goldhahn described as “systemic equity.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education indicates educational equity should address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on certain groups of students, including: students from low-income families; students from each racial or ethnic group; gender; English learners; children with disabilities; students experiencing homelessness; children and youth in foster care; migrant students; and other groups disproportionately impacted by the pandemic by the Local Educational Authority.
Goldhahn asked for assurance there be no mention in the curriculum of any concepts from critical race theory.
“The concepts I’m referring to are systemic equity, social justice, white privilege, white supremacy and other concepts that create division and talk about children in terms of have and have nots,” she said. “There will be no focus on concepts of oppressors and oppressed, but instead focus on concepts of what brings them together.
“History and civics will be taught in a way that highlight the triumphs and blessings that have made America a place of hope and opportunity in the world, and not focused on divisive tribal or intersectional thinking,” Goldhahn said.
Hotchkiss made no assurances regarding specifics, but assured Goldhahn that ESSER funds are not contingent on approving any new curriculum.
“We view equity as access to a high-quality curriculum by getting rid of barriers,” he said Wednesday.
For example, the district installed Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the district to improve internet access. It also provides additional supports have been put in place for students that speak different languages or have special needs.
Pastor Tyler Weidler, of York Springs Four Square Church, also recommended the district not accept ESSER money, because it will make the district dependent on the state.
Before petitioning the board, he offered a prayer for board members to “have courage to know what is right, not just what seems right.”
He said his church has rejected all Paycheck Protection Program funding on this principle.
“You can be content with what you have. You don’t accept things you don’t earn. There will always be strings attached,” he said, acknowledging that he had not researched specific uses or state’s expectations.
Masks
During the coming school year, Bermudian Springs students may be required to wear masks while riding school busses.
The current district health and safety plan does not require students to wear masks unless mandated by the state. However, upon closer inspection, the district learned that a mandate still exists to wear masks while aboard public transportation, Hotchkiss said.
Until the district receives further guidance from the state department of education, the mandate will be followed, Hotchkiss said. Students that arrive at a bus stop without a mask will be offered one, he said.
“We won’t let a student sit at a bus stop for any reason,” he said. “We have to follow the rules, that’s the expectation. But we want kids to get to school.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved Shanna Danielson as the district’s middle school band teacher; Olivia Dyksterhouse as a middle school math teacher; and Jennifer Shelley as the district’s new middle school principal. Shelley was previously an assistant principal at Dover High School and East Penn Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.