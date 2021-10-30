Mental health services can be hard to find and difficult to schedule for busy parents and teachers.
Bermudian Springs School District has hired an organization that helps expand access to mental health care providers for students, staff members and their families.
Care Solace, a California-based company, works to connect patients with care providers and arranges appointments within two weeks for mental health and substance abuse treatment, said Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
“They make the phone calls and find the providers that fit your criteria,” Hotchkiss said. “We believe this can be very helpful in the community.”
Care Solace representatives are available at all hours of the day, speak multiple languages, and can work with patients who are fully or partially insured, as well as those without insurance, said Hotchkiss. Telehealth options are also available, Hotchkiss said.
Community members can also request services privately through a website, Hotchkiss said.
“You can choose how far you want to go, what exactly you’re looking for and a list of providers will come up,” he said.
Users are encouraged, however, to allow Care Solace to make the calls, Hotchkiss said, adding their success rate is roughly 70 percent, compared to a 20 percent success rate for individuals who take on the task without help.
The service saves district staff an average of roughly 60 calls, emails and texts per referral, according to the company. It also removes the need to research and revise a resource list, absolves the district of liability from referring to unvetted providers, tracks all communications and outcomes and provides the district with data on the mental health needs of the community, according to the company.
With the permission of parents, the district can make referrals for students.
The service contract is $5,000 annually, Hotchkiss said, and will be paid for through pandemic recovery funds. Board action was not required to approve the service.
“It’s a service to connect the appointment, but it’s not a payment for the appointment,” Hotchkiss said. “They do the middle man work to set you up with the right people.”
