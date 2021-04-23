The Gettysburg Adventist Christian School (GACS) faculty and staff are inviting prospective students and parents to an Open House — Move Up Day on Wednesday, April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
This unique K-12 Christian school is offering a sampling of what a day is like for visiting students to be in the next grade up, according to a GACS release.
Visitors will experience a bit of several subjects, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), physical education and music on their visit to the school.
An invitation to visit the school’s open house is not just for prospective students. It is also extended to homeschool and cyber school families wishing to learn new ways to augment and enrich their curriculums, according to the release.
Dr. Rose Gamblin, school principal, is hoping it will be a memorable experience and a fun day for all, including parents.
“GACS is one of the few area schools that remained continuously open for physical, face-to-face, learning throughout the entire school year, during the pandemic”, said Gretchen Harman, who is both a parent and upper grade support staff member.
The school is very versatile and accommodating to students who need the option of distance learning via ZOOM, as well as because of medical restrictions in their homes, she said.
“There were no gaps in learning for the GACS students. We were well-suited and prepared to handle everything with no lost days. There will be no summer school for GACS students,” Harman said.
The school was able to rebound effortlessly due to prior Zoom setup and training through the Adventist Education System.
Gamblin, the school’s principal and main teacher, came to Gettysburg with extensive experience in education. Her passion for the gospel is integral to her style of teaching, according to the release.
Gamblin’s PhD. emphasis is in special education/gifted and talented. Her philosophy is that every child has challenges, and every child has gifts. It is her mission as an educator to help students overcome the challenges while making the most of their gifts. She has been an educator, teaching in both public and private schools, infant through collegiate levels over the span of her entire adult life. In addition to her passion for teaching, she is a popular speaker, published writer and consultant, instrumental in the development of the I Can Read series and the Life Skills Curriculum. She is the author of eight books and is a contributing author for Kids’ Ministry Ideas and LEAD magazines. She currently has a popular radio show on LifeTalk Radio, entitled, ‘Homeschool Companion’. Her podcasts can be found at https://lifetalk.net/podcasts/homeschool-companion.
Gamblin believes: “We need to honor each child by understanding we are just as different on the inside as we are on the outside.”
That is why Dr. Gamblin provides free K-8 readiness and education evaluations, (by appointment through the middle of May) not only for Gettysburg Adventist Christian School (GACS) potential students, but for any family that has a need, now through the end of May, according to the release. By making detailed assessments, educators and parents are best able to collaboratively determine what style of learning is most effective for each child. The school provides an individualized education plan for every student with the goal of achieving the best possible outcomes.
Current GACS students and their parents realize the gift they have with Gamblin at the helm of this small, but amply furnished, K-12 school. One such parent, Judy Royston, says it this way.
“We have two children in the school, (10th and 11th grades). We love the fact it’s a STEM school and allows for hands-on learning, especially in warm weather. We also love that the students are held accountable for their work. Teachers here, hold student’s feet to the fire when they are late or incomplete. We have seen such growth regarding this in the last few years. We know from a spiritual perspective they are loved and cared for. We also appreciate the easy communication with teachers and admin, as well as ample opportunities for parent involvement. Parents are always welcome to observe classes or participate. We are even allowed to teach on occasion. We love that one of our children is encouraged to work ahead at her own pace. The school truly embraces each child where they are in their studies, while encouraging them to set goals.”
Cassie McCullough, a parent of three children in the school, highly recommends GACS.
“I love that it is not a boring school, and I don’t miss their old school. I love Ms. Gamblin, Ms. Harman and the all the staff. It is amazing how my daughter (age 14) has come out of her shell. My two babies, (early elementary-age daughters), have also blossomed here. One child was failing in her previous school. The issues the previous school said she had do not even exist at this school! Ms. Gamblin knows her stuff. I could go on and on and on,” she said.
The nonprofit school has been in continuous operation in Gettysburg since 1993. Prior to that, the school was founded in the 1950s and operated in several Adams County locations in the 50s, 60s and 70s. The school is part of the highly rated and largest Protestant school system in the world, the Adventist Education System, in existence since the 1870s.
Currently, the school enjoys an average student to teacher ratio of seven to one or less. GACS is officially a STEM school. The school employs an interdisciplinary and hands-on approach which provides relevant learning experiences for all their students, not just the gifted ones, according to the release. Additionally, Bible studies, drama, and music, including band, recorder, and hand chimes, are a big part of the school’s appeal. GACS students perform well above the national average.
Gamblin enthusiastically invites all to make plans to attend the Move Up Open House on April 28, 8 a.m. to noon. If that is not an option, parents and caregivers can schedule a visit during or after school hours, Monday through Friday, for tours, readiness and educational testing, shadowing, and other activities. Prospective students, homeschoolers and cyber schoolers are also welcome to spend an entire or partial school day at any time.
More information is available at www.mygacs.org. The Gettysburg Adventist Christian School is located at 1493 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Contact Rose Gamblin, 717-338-0131, or RGamblinGACS@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.