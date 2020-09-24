The Fairfield Area School District received a waiver to offer free lunches to all district students, according to an announcement on the district’s website.
Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, all district students will receive free lunch, according to the website.
“Additional snacks must be paid for by the students,” the announcement reads.
On the days students are virtually learning from home, a free bag lunch may be picked up at the middle school entrance between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., according to the website.
For anyone who has further questions, call the cafeteria 717-642-2008 or email Lynda Comeau at comeaul@fairfield.k12.pa.us.
