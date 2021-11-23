The Farm to School Grant Program will help connect Gettysburg area elementary schools with local farms and fill the plates of students with local produce this spring.
Franklin Township, James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools and Vida Charter School were four of 47 Pennsylvania schools awarded grants for up to $13,250 each by the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The district had to contribute a total of $12,500 to receive the matching grants.
Most of the funds will be used to purchase locally-grown and produced ingredients for meals prepared for roughly 1,500 students at the schools.
“We want to buy as much local food as possible, incorporate that food into our monthly menus, re-introduce scratch cooking in our kitchens and dedicate more of our budget to fresh, local product than years with a focus on PA Harvest of the Month items,” said Ron Gilbertson the district’s recently-hired food services director said.
Food purchased through the grants could be on student’s plates by January, Gilbertson said.
Any school district, charter school or private school with pre-kindergarten classes, kindergarten or elementary through fifth grade was eligible to apply for the program according to a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture press release.
The district plans to work with local food producers, McCleaf’s Orchard, Three Springs Fruit Farm, Earth Spring Farm and Good Keeper Farm, and regional distributor The Common Market, Gilbertson said. The district would like to include additional local agricultural products in its menu as well.
“We’re open to anyone who wants to participate. We want to spread as much as we’ve been awarded to different people,” Gilbertson said. “We will try to keep it in the county first, and then the state.”
To inquire about how your agricultural business can get involved, email rgilbertson@gasd-pa.org.
The grants will allow the district to spend roughly $60,000 on locally-grown products. Prior to receiving the grants local purchases made up roughly $5,000 of the four schools’ $490,000 food budget, excluding milk, Gilbertson said.
“And most of that was coincidental,” he said. “Our goal is to be intentional about local food purchases going forward and increasing our overall spending on locally grown goods.”
In addition, the district will develop a Farm to School committee that aims to build awareness within the school community about what products are available locally, how they are grown, their health benefits and who benefits when money is spent locally. The committee will also develop a marketing strategy that includes posters, signs and recipes that align with the food product from PA Harvest of the Month, a state-run promotional tool.
“We intend to have one field trip from each of our schools to a local farm to teach students about the sources of food in the cafeteria and Pennsylvania agriculture more broadly,” he said.
The vision of the project is to “strengthen minds, bodies and community through agriculture,” Gilbertson said, repeating the motto. The district eventually plans to grow its own gardens, as well.
An industrial-sized food processor will need to be purchased in each location to improve efficiency in processing time, Gilbertson said. The machinery will help to cover for limited staff and create “novel” produce displays, using a vegetarian spaghetti made from squash noodles, or zoodles, as an example.
The Penn State Fruit Research and Extension Center in Biglerville was integral in writing the grant.
The university also provided a $500 grant for the district to visit a local produce auction to meet farmers and purchase local produce, which was used for the feeding program last summer, Gilbertson said.
In the future, Gilbertson hopes to collaborate further with the organization, as well as with the Adams County Food Policy Council, the Common Market, and at the state level with Project PA.
