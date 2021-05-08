The Adams County Community Foundation (the Community Foundation) announced Friday $120,000 in new scholarship awards to Adams County students. The amount awarded brings the total amount of scholarships granted by the Community Foundation since its founding to more than $1.2 million dollars thanks to several scholarships funded by private donors and Adams Electric Cooperative.
“Our Scholarship Committee, led by board member Nathan Mares, does an outstanding job matching our donor’s charitable intent to local students to provide scholarships for high education,” noted Community Foundation President and CEO Ralph Serpe. “We celebrate these students as they prepare to embark on their college and technical careers, and to acknowledge the generous donors who help make it all possible."
Awards from thirty-two scholarship funds at the Community Foundation range from $500 to $30,000 each and go to students planning to pursue or currently pursuing higher education.
2021 scholarship awards include:
Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarship
Lianyin Mellinger - Bermudian Springs High School
Maggie Byers - Big Spring High School
Haily Showers - Biglerville High School
Morgan Dennison - Fairfield Area High School
Hayley Cisney - Gettysburg Area High School
Wendi Snyder – Littlestown Area High School
Alexis Gardner - New Oxford High School
Jeremy Rodgers - Northern High School
Kyle Buchheister - Shippensburg High School
Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarship Home School, Cyber & Private
Katelyn Laughman
Declan Phelan
Louella Girror
Jonah Yingling
Albert J. Lentz American Legion Post 202
Margaret Cliber - Fairfield Area High School
Ian Bellinger - Gettysburg Area High School
Sherry (Krom) Amig Memorial Scholarship
Katelyn Motter – New Oxford High School
Thomas E. Arnold Scholarship
Estrella Zavala Polina – Biglerville High School
Biglerville High School Business Award
Abagail Green – Biglerville High School
Canner Awards
Hailey Steele – Biglerville High School
Mary Sue Cline Scholarship
Nathanial Culp – Biglerville High School
Conewago Valley Scholarships
Katelyn Motter
Emma Gilbert
Caleb Kelley
LaDamien Williams
Garrett Swift
Savanah Winpigler
Madison Dockter
Vance Hagarman
Maxwell Boyer
Zachary Barnhart
Cole Forbes
Mikayla Gebhart
Courtney Smith
Linda Bermejo Lua
Collin Staub
Gettysburg High School Class of 1964
Jennifer Tassin
Dr. Charles H. Glatfelter Scholarship
Miriam Glatfelter – Central York High School
Walter P. and Anna Griest Memorial Scholarship
Rebecca Durbin – Bermudian Springs High School
Harold L. Griffie STEM Scholarship
Charles Sebright – Bermudian Springs High School
Berne C. Hart Technical Scholarship
Nathanial Culp – Biglerville Senior High School
Thomas P. Henninger Scholarship
Aurelia Santoyo – Gettysburg Area High School
Eddie Horst Memorial Scholarship
Collin Staub – New Oxford High School
George B. Inskip Memorial Scholarship
Margaret Cliber – Fairfield Area High School
Kermit Jacoby, Jr. Scholarships
Joshua Fulton – Biglerville High School
Haily Showers - Biglerville High School
Dale R. King Memorial Scholarship
Charles Sebright – Bermudian Springs High School
Dr. Ronald Krablin Scholarship
Lora Bertram – Gettysburg Area High School
Julie Ann Lochary Class of 2021 Scholarship
Leah Stevens – Littlestown High School
Julie Ann Lochary 4H Scholarship
Isabella Bankert – New Oxford High School
J. W. Martin Memorial Math Scholarship
Gabriel Yeager – Fairfield Area High School
Meghan T. McKinney Memorial Scholarship
Haily Showers – Biglerville High School
Elizabeth Musselman Memorial Scholarship
Abigail Finafrock – Fairfield Area High School
Luella Musselman Paul Scholarship
Hailey Steele – Biglerville High School
Greg Richardson Athletic Award
Whitney Smyth – Gettysburg Area High School
Gabriel Yeager – Fairfield Area High School
Elizabeth Ferciot Roby Art Scholarship
Ashlee Pericles – Gettysburg Area High School
Rotary Club of Littlestown Scholarship
Hailey Riley – Littlestown High School
Helen & Elton Ruth Memorial Scholarship
Collin Staub – New Oxford High School
Dalton Cole Schriver Memorial Scholarship
Sabrina Garvick – New Oxford High School
Rosemary & Leon Tawney Scholarships
Katelyn Motter – New Oxford High School
Trinity O’Neill – Bermudian Springs High School
Bailey Smith – Littlestown High School
Ray J. Wherley Tech/Trade Scholarship
Vance Hagarman – New Oxford High School
Information about contributing to scholarship awards or applying for scholarship support is available at adamscountycf.org
