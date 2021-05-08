The Adams County Community Foundation (the Community Foundation) announced Friday $120,000 in new scholarship awards to Adams County students. The amount awarded brings the total amount of scholarships granted by the Community Foundation since its founding to more than $1.2 million dollars thanks to several scholarships funded by private donors and Adams Electric Cooperative.

“Our Scholarship Committee, led by board member Nathan Mares, does an outstanding job matching our donor’s charitable intent to local students to provide scholarships for high education,” noted Community Foundation President and CEO Ralph Serpe. “We celebrate these students as they prepare to embark on their college and technical careers, and to acknowledge the generous donors who help make it all possible."

Awards from thirty-two scholarship funds at the Community Foundation range from $500 to $30,000 each and go to students planning to pursue or currently pursuing higher education.

2021 scholarship awards include:

Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarship

Lianyin Mellinger - Bermudian Springs High School

Maggie Byers - Big Spring High School

Haily Showers - Biglerville High School

Morgan Dennison - Fairfield Area High School

Hayley Cisney - Gettysburg Area High School

Wendi Snyder – Littlestown Area High School

Alexis Gardner - New Oxford High School

Jeremy Rodgers - Northern High School

Kyle Buchheister - Shippensburg High School

Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarship Home School, Cyber & Private

Katelyn Laughman

Declan Phelan

Louella Girror

Jonah Yingling

Albert J. Lentz American Legion Post 202

Margaret Cliber - Fairfield Area High School

Ian Bellinger - Gettysburg Area High School

Sherry (Krom) Amig Memorial Scholarship

Katelyn Motter – New Oxford High School

Thomas E. Arnold Scholarship

Estrella Zavala Polina – Biglerville High School

Biglerville High School Business Award

Abagail Green – Biglerville High School

Canner Awards

Hailey Steele – Biglerville High School

Mary Sue Cline Scholarship

Nathanial Culp – Biglerville High School

Conewago Valley Scholarships

Katelyn Motter

Emma Gilbert

Caleb Kelley

LaDamien Williams

Garrett Swift

Savanah Winpigler

Madison Dockter

Vance Hagarman

Maxwell Boyer

Zachary Barnhart

Cole Forbes

Mikayla Gebhart

Courtney Smith

Linda Bermejo Lua

Collin Staub

Gettysburg High School Class of 1964

Jennifer Tassin

Dr. Charles H. Glatfelter Scholarship

Miriam Glatfelter – Central York High School

Walter P. and Anna Griest Memorial Scholarship

Rebecca Durbin – Bermudian Springs High School

Harold L. Griffie STEM Scholarship

Charles Sebright – Bermudian Springs High School

Berne C. Hart Technical Scholarship

Nathanial Culp – Biglerville Senior High School

Thomas P. Henninger Scholarship

Aurelia Santoyo – Gettysburg Area High School

Eddie Horst Memorial Scholarship

Collin Staub – New Oxford High School

George B. Inskip Memorial Scholarship

Margaret Cliber – Fairfield Area High School

Kermit Jacoby, Jr. Scholarships

Joshua Fulton – Biglerville High School

Haily Showers - Biglerville High School

Dale R. King Memorial Scholarship

Charles Sebright – Bermudian Springs High School

Dr. Ronald Krablin Scholarship

Lora Bertram – Gettysburg Area High School

Julie Ann Lochary Class of 2021 Scholarship

Leah Stevens – Littlestown High School

Julie Ann Lochary 4H Scholarship

Isabella Bankert – New Oxford High School

J. W. Martin Memorial Math Scholarship

Gabriel Yeager – Fairfield Area High School

Meghan T. McKinney Memorial Scholarship

Haily Showers – Biglerville High School

Elizabeth Musselman Memorial Scholarship

Abigail Finafrock – Fairfield Area High School

Luella Musselman Paul Scholarship

Hailey Steele – Biglerville High School

Greg Richardson Athletic Award

Whitney Smyth – Gettysburg Area High School

Gabriel Yeager – Fairfield Area High School

Elizabeth Ferciot Roby Art Scholarship

Ashlee Pericles – Gettysburg Area High School

Rotary Club of Littlestown Scholarship

Hailey Riley – Littlestown High School

Helen & Elton Ruth Memorial Scholarship

Collin Staub – New Oxford High School

Dalton Cole Schriver Memorial Scholarship

Sabrina Garvick – New Oxford High School

Rosemary & Leon Tawney Scholarships

Katelyn Motter – New Oxford High School

Trinity O’Neill – Bermudian Springs High School

Bailey Smith – Littlestown High School

Ray J. Wherley Tech/Trade Scholarship

Vance Hagarman – New Oxford High School

Information about contributing to scholarship awards or applying for scholarship support is available at adamscountycf.org

