Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
Madison Cromwell was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for February.
Cromwell is the daughter of Hope and Brian Lansford of Fairfield and Robert and Chrystal Cromwell of Gettysburg. During her high school career Cromwell has been involved in the following school activities: National Honor Society, 10-12 grades; National Art Honors Society, 11; field hockey, 9-12; basketball, 9,11 and 12; and softball, 9 and 10.
Outside of school Cromwell’s activities include working at Liberty Mountain Resort, 2018 to present, and coaching youngsters in t-ball and basketball. She also enjoys hanging out with friends, snowboarding, golfing, traveling, and working out.
Cromwell has made the distinguished honor roll throughout her high school career. She made it to districts her freshman year with her softball team.
Her future plans are to attend Penn State university, where she plans on obtaining an integrated bachelor/masters degree in architectural engineering.
