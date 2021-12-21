The Rotary Club of Gettysburg’s New Oxford chapter monthly recognizes high school seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs High Schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in November are Edna Ibisevic from New Oxford High School and Kobe Althoff from Bermudian Springs High School.
Ibisevic was presented by Meg Latshaw, faculty sponsor. She is the president of her class for the past four years. She is a true advocate for all students to be included in school activities. Additionally, Edna serves as the vice president of the National Honors Society and is a member of the National Science Honors Society, the Newspaper Club and the Environmental Club. She has attended the State Conference for Student Council and while in high school, has participated in advanced placement courses and has earned college credits while in High School. Ibisevic is a member of the swim team of which she is a breaststroke swimmer. Her teachers describe Edna as being compassionate and caring. Edna plans to attend York College to study Nursing with a goal of being a midwife. Edna is the daughter of Enver and Halida Ibisevic.
Althoff was presented by Micala Wool, faculty sponsor. He is a member of the National Honor Society. He is the treasurer of the Student Council and has represented Pennsylvania at the National Student Council Conference. He has earned college credits while in high school and serves as a science lab assistant. Kobe is described as being a hard worker with a willingness to serve and as an outstanding student with who stands up for what is right with integrity and grace. He is a district qualifier for pole vaulting and has ranked fourth in the county and sixth in the district. Kobe is heavily involved in mountain biking and races Enduro bikes. He works at Gettysburg Bicycle. Althoff plans to study marketing with a Masters Degree in Digital Marketing at Shenandoah University. Althoff is the son of Rick and Laurie Althoff.
