Gettysburg Area High School Battlefield FFA members in Jenna Scott’s landscape design class earned first place last week for their exhibit at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, according to a release issued by Kaylea Sanders, reporter for the Battlefield FFA chapter.
The theme for this year’s landscape exhibit contest was “Down on the Farm,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.