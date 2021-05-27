He may look like a little guy, but 8-year-old Gage Mauro likes to think big.
When asked to design a board game for a national contest, the second grader didn’t disappoint. The title of his work, “The Super Long Math Game of Rolling Dice and Involves Earth,” says it all.
The board for Gage’s game was designed on the inside of an unfolded cardboard box, roughly six feet long and four feet wide, repurposed from the last box fort the family made. The game involves 18 dice, math equations, tree cards, place markers and 280 spaces that can be as rewarding as they are perilous for the players. The prototype for the game is packaged in a recycled jumbo-sized zipper bag.
“I was thinking about a bunch of things that would make it look cool, especially about earth since that’s the theme,” he said. “It’s great to do good things for the earth and not do bad things for the earth.”
Now, Gage has a not-so little prize to show for it — a $1,000 Amazon gift card, after winning this spring’s grand-prize in the Dell Technologies Advancing Sustainability Game Design Challenge, topping hundreds of challengers, according to his teacher.
Legends of Learning, a company dedicated to designing curriculum-aligned games, held the month-long contest aimed at inspiring students to engage with hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) experiences with their friends and classmates during virtual or hybrid school.
Two separate contests were held for video game builds and paper prototypes. Students could work independently or in teams of up to five people to develop an earth-themed game.
Bermudian Springs Gifted Education Teacher Sarah Smith learned about the contest from Assistant Superintendent Jon Fox and immediately thought of her most energetic, game-oriented student.
Gage loves video games and is a mega fan of Mario and Minecraft, spending most of his button-mashing time playing Nintendo Wii, he said. He initially tried to make a paper-based version of Minecraft, but after a few failed attempts, his teacher encouraged him to branch out a little more creatively.
For two days, Gage worked with his father to draw a long, winding path with marked spaces.
“My hand was really hurting,” he said, pinching his palm while remembering the cramps.
Some spaces, marked with actions that benefit the environment, such as “pick up trash,” give the player a boost. Others, marked with environmental hazards, such as “make more carbon dioxide,” send players sliding backward. Others reward players with a “tree” card, which later works as a move multiplier.
“We produce a lot of carbon dioxide with our breathing,” he said, breaking into a grin. “That’s why trees are here, to suck up all the carbon dioxide.”
Piece movement is the most innovative part of the game. At the start of each player’s turn, they first roll a six-sided equation die marked with symbols for addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. Next, they roll a 12-sided target die, and finally roll eight six-sided standard dice.
Then, players move the dice to a formula sheet. Using any combination of standard dice and the equation symbol they rolled, they must create a calculation to reach the target number. In an example roll, Gage rolled a “+” and a “7,” then threw his handful of standard dice. Then he showed how a 4 and 3, and 6 and 1, could both be added to make 7.
Players move the number of spaces equal to the number of standard dice they successfully used to balance equations.
In later stages of the game, players can turn in numerous tree cards they’ve collected at once to receive a multiplier for their move. This can potentially allow them to move dozens of spaces in a single turn, he said.
As with many sliding-piece games, there are three spaces that send a player all the way back to the beginning, one located in the final third of the map.
In consideration of time, he also added an ending space halfway along the board for those who wish to play a quick game.
“The math equations are really unique,” said Smith. “There’s a low entrance level. Students that can add and subtract can play it, but it can get competitive with how you use the equations to move ahead quicker or slower. I was most excited about pushing him to be creative.”
Gage isn’t exactly sure how long it takes to play a full game. He estimated it would be about a half an hour, though Mrs. Smith guessed an hour or two.
“We never got the chance to finish,” he said. “It’s kind of like Monopoly. Monopoly is really long.”
Smith called his mother a little after 9 p.m. on a school night to give her the news, he said. Though he was tucked into bed, he had fought sleep just long enough to be awake for the announcement.
“I got surprised so much, I could not even talk, barely,” he said.
Gage had dreamed of owning a Nintendo Switch but his parents had said it was out of the question. After winning the contest, they couldn’t say no, he said. He also purchased a handful of games.
Though he doesn’t have plans to build board games in the future, he has invested some time in coding.
“I would love to be a Lego builder or maybe go to competitions to compete playing video games to see who’s the best,” he said.
