Drayer Smith buckled his seatbelt, started the ignition, put on his turn signal and entered the city road. A classmate patted him on the back when he slowed to a halt at the stop sign, and several cheered as he waited patiently for a red light.
His turns became wider and slower, his vehicle narrowly missing pedestrians on a street corner as the simulated effects of alcohol took hold.
Still, Smith performed admirably while tackling the challenges of the Safety SIMulator, a State Farm-sponsored driving simulation intended to provide youthful drivers the experience of understanding the impact of distractions and impaired driving.
So focused was Smith on neutralizing the negative effects of virtual alcohol, he never saw the pickup truck coming full speed through the intersection, even as an instructor pointed it out. Blindsided by the crash, the New Oxford High School driver’s education student and his classmates were reasonably upset.
“You’ve gotta watch those red lights,” one student said.
“The light was green,” another pleaded, Smith shaking his head in agreement.
“You’re right. The light was green,” said Mike Martin, a State Farm agent leading the drill. “Just because the light is green doesn’t mean someone isn’t coming. Always stay alert at an intersection.”
For Smith, whose only experience behind the wheel has been in a parking lot as he awaits the opportunity to get his driver’s permit, the lesson was impactful.
“I’m not going to drink and drive. I didn’t know what to expect because I’ve never done it. Now I know what it’s like and I won’t do it,” Smith said. “The steering was a lot more sensitive and I had a harder time controlling it. It felt like I was going to hit a curb constantly. I had to hit the break more than usual.”
Prior to entering the cockpit, complete with working instruments, a rearview mirror and a three-screen, 120-degree view, the students met with State Farm agent Lyle Pitner to discuss why driving fatalities were the leading cause of teenage death.
A youthful driver’s inexperience makes them four times more likely to be killed in a crash, Pitner said and driving with other students in the car increases the chance an additional four times, he said.
Besides friends, distracted driving is often caused by interacting with a phone, putting on makeup, or even reaching for a latte, he said.
Drugs and alcohol provide yet another multiplier, Pitner said. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, teenagers who have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above .08, the legal limit for adults, are 17 times more likely to die in a crash than those driving alcohol free.
One in five teen drivers involved in fatal crashes had some alcohol in their system in 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those under the age of 21, the legal BAC is .02, Pitner told the students.
“Most of the DUIs are coming from some type of marijuana,” Pitner said, adding that alcohol and THC both delay reaction time. “The state police are saying 90 percent of the cases around here. (Those drivers) are every bit as dangerous.”
In Pennsylvania, those without a medical marijuana prescription can be arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) with even a trace amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their blood, up to 1 nanogram per milliliter, Pitner said.
“That’s nothing. That’s secondhand smoke,” Pitner told the students. “And it lasts in their system for up to a month. You could get pulled over a week later and lose your license for 12 to 18 months.”
Students are also likely to lose their insurance if convicted of a DUI, Pitner said. At State Farm, it’s likely that parents could also lose their insurance over a child’s offense, he said.
Of the 18,412 DUI arrests in Pennsylvania in 2020, 2,301 came from the Troop H region, which includes Franklin, Adams, Cumberland, Perry and Dauphin counties. It was the highest count for any region.
New Oxford High School teachers Travis Martin and Brandon Horick supervised the driver’s education simulation. The program also includes discussions with Missy Sweitzer, the mother of a child who was killed in a DUI-related crash in 2008, and another man, PJ Groft, who suffered brain damage after a DUI-related crash, Martin said.
In another lesson, students sit by the New Oxford square and document examples of distracted driving, including drivers eating or applying makeup while traversing the roundabout, Martin said. The simulation remains the most popular exercise among students, he said.
“This is one of my favorites because the kids have fun with it, but it also provides real life scenarios,” Martin said.
