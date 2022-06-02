Regional high school juniors and seniors enrolled in honors courses will have a new opportunity to showcase their talents for a chance to win scholarships and prizes during SPARK@SHIP.
Ship promotes academic research and knowledge (SPARK) is a new event that will be hosted at Shippensburg University on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to a university release.
SPARK@SHIP is a collaborative program among the university’s psychology, political science and history departments. The purpose is to encourage students with a research interest in psychology, political science, and history and philosophy to present their ideas and earn scholarships.
Students are encouraged to develop and submit a research proposal around the theme “Social media and its cumulative and globalized impact in a post-pandemic world.” Each discipline will offer a unique campus experience utilizing this theme.
Students submitting proposals are invited to campus to present their research topic on Oct. 19. The university will award $3,600 in prizes and scholarships to the top three winners during this inaugural event. The link to submit research proposals will open at ship.edu on Sept. 1. Deadline for proposals is Oct. 3.
In addition to the competition, SPARK@SHIP participants will engage with their department of interest to discuss Ship’s many hands-on opportunities including internships and to engage in meaningful discussions with faculty and current students, according to the release. There is no entry fee or cost for students to attend. Complimentary lunch will be provided.
The SPARK competition is open to juniors and seniors from public, private or homeschools, who are enrolled in advanced placement, international baccalaureate or honors courses. Honors students not submitting projects are still welcome to attend the event. Space is limited across the academic disciplines; students are encouraged to register early to ensure a place in the competition.
Shippensburg faculty co-chairs for this event are Dr. David Godshalk, professor and chair of history; Dr. James Griffith, professor of psychology; Dr. Sara Grove, professor and chair of political science; and Dr. Suzanne Morin, professor and chair of psychology. For additional information visit ship.edu/spark or e-mail spark@ship.edu.
