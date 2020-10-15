Delone Catholic High School will host an autumn open house event, “Fall In Love with Delone Catholic,” on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown.
“With all the changes going on this year, we are so glad to be able to have an in-person open house, to really showcase to parents and students all that Delone Catholic has to offer,” said Jen Hart, P’17, P’18, P’21, director of enrollment and outreach.
Teachers, administrators, coaches, activities moderators, student ambassadors and parent ambassadors will all be on hand to answer questions, take students on tours, and showcase what life is like in Squire Country, according to a release from the school.
There is a scholarship competition for eighth-grade students that provides the opportunity to win $1,000 per year for four years. Students interested in the scholarship competition, which is either an essay competition or a trivia competition, must pre-register.
Transfer students in ninth, 10th and 11th grades are eligible to receive up to $3,000 in Transfer Tuition Assistance.
“We are proud to offer so many extra-curricular activities, Advanced Placement courses, electives, and so much more to our students,” Hart said. “There really is something for everyone to love about Delone Catholic, and we hope you’ll come out and find your reason to fall in love.”
