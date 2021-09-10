As he begins to discuss the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Pete Sontheimer returns to the same spot he stood when he learned a plane had flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
“We turned on the TV and when the second plane flew into the towers, we knew the world had changed,” the longtime Gettysburg Area High School social studies teacher said.
For years, Sontheimer asked students to recall their shared experiences as they came to the same realization. Twenty years later, all of his current students were born into a post-9/11 world. Though they’re generally aware of the day’s events, their connection isn’t as visceral.
“We used to say, ‘remember 9/11,’” said Alisha Sanders, Gettysburg Area Middle School. “Now we say, ‘understand 9/11.’”
For teachers across Adams County, the facts of the day speak for themselves.
Behind the leadership of Osama bin Laden, Al Quaeda terrorists hijacked four American airliners. At 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m., they crashed planes into the twin towers, then at 9:37 a.m., into the Pentagon. Scheduled flights were grounded immediately and the White House and U.S. Capitol were evacuated. Just before 10 a.m., the South Tower collapsed and a few minutes later, the fourth and final hijacked plane, Flight 93, crashed in southern Pennsylvania after a struggle between hijackers and passengers. The North Tower collapsed at 10:28 a.m. and half an hour later Manhattan was evacuated.
Hundreds of New York City firefighters and emergency personnel rushed to help survivors. Nearly 350 members of the New York City Fire Department died in the process. Almost 3,000 fatalities and 10,000 injuries result, as well as many more long-term health problems for people exposed to dust and debris.
For those living at the time, horrific images from the day are difficult to erase from memory. Since students today have not all been subjected to this imagery, teachers grapple with how and even whether to introduce them.
Sanders and St. Francis Xavier Catholic School social studies teacher Darren St. Clair said they use still photographs to help students visualize what happened but avoid graphic content.
“Often they knew some towers fell or New York City was locked down, but they don’t know all of it,” Sanders said.
As part of a one-day lesson, grade appropriate student magazines also help to form a narrative and introduce unique vocabulary, Sanders said. A video of journalists speaking with experts, produced 10 years ago by Nickelodeon, has helped fill in gaps for students as well, Sanders said.
“Some parts are still very emotional,” Sanders said. “I preface it, but every year I cry.”
Teachers or tweens and teens are often willing to provide parents more graphic materials, such as books, weblinks or documentaries, to allow them to extend the limit for how far a student can explore the topic.
St. Clair began teaching the unit Tuesday with a pre-assessment to evaluate how much his students know and where they still need to be educated. As part of the unit for each, students are asked to interview someone who was living during the attacks.
St. Clair himself was an 11th grader when the attack occurred and was inspired to join the military as a result. He allowed his students to practice interview questions with him, adding it was important for him to keep his politics and personal feelings out of his answers.
“I had to hold back from saying things, but I told them I was mad and I was scared,” he said. “I told one class that not everything they’re going to learn in history is going to be easy to digest, like slavery, racism and sexism. They’re not easy to talk about, but it’s necessary.”
Student interviews often do the heavy lifting for helping to contextualize the emotions felt that day.
“A lot of kids have known someone who was a first responder, if not in New York, then at the Pentagon,” Sanders said. “It draws interesting discussions.”
Focus on hope and helpers
Like the middle school teachers, New Oxford High School social studies teacher Jason Cross leans on first-hand accounts when discussing Sept. 11.
This year, a guest lecturer told students how he’d walked through the wreckage with a dog to help find human remains. The story can be gruesome, but also shows how Americans came together during a dark time, Cross said.
“Major dog food companies donated so much food, the dogs couldn’t eat it all,” Cross said. “He talks about trying to find healing, help and recovery in times when people desperately need it, and what that looks like.”
Talk about everything
At the high school level, there are no topics Cross will not engage with, he said.
“I find if you try to avoid talking about it, you’re going to end up talking about it,” he said. “As history teachers, we owe it to our students to be well-versed in history – not partisan history, but history.”
It’s not uncommon for students to ask questions in ways that sound insensitive at first, Cross said. However, in most cases, students are simply grappling with learning the right language and context appropriate for the topic.
“If I shoot them down, they may not ask questions on other topics,” he said.
Liberty versus security
In the years after the attacks, students asked questions about how some civil liberties had been stripped away by the government. Airline and stadium security were heightened as a result. Wiretaps, unwarranted search and seizure, and unlimited detainment became part of the government toolbox after The Patriot Act was enacted.
The COVID-19 pandemic has drawn opportunity for comparison, at least as it pertains to government intervention, teachers said. In the last year and a half, businesses were temporarily closed, curfews were enacted and social distancing and masking became required in shared spaces as a result of the pandemic.
“We want to look at the action the government is taking,” Sanders said, paraphrasing a conversation with students in 2020. “They are claiming to secure us and make us safer, but they’re taking away liberties according to some. We had a good conversation. Some said there were some similarities, others said a health issue is different than a terrorist attack.
“The important thing is to help them make some connections to what they’re going through with their experiences,” she said.
The aftermath
In later units in high school classes, discussions around 9/11 center around extremist fundamentalism, theocracies and American priorities overseas.
Some of these discussions require delicate handling to sort through the facts, Sontheimer said. For instance, students look to understand how a mission to hunt down Bin Laden turned into a war in Iraq and a 20-year nation-building exercise in Afghanistan.
Sontheimer also discuss the role of Islamic fundamentalism as part of the terroristic plot, while learning not to condemn most people practicing Islamic faith, he said.
“All faiths have radical interpretations and this radical interpretation of Islam has been detrimental to millions of Muslims around the planet,” he said.
Not every student will make all the connections, but providing them a starting point for exploration is as important as remembering the day the world changed.
“The timeline keeps marching,” he said. “My focus on Vietnam is different than it was in the 1980s because we have 40 more years of history tacked on. As it fades in immediacy, we contextualize it differently.”
Cross agreed, adding that a look back was just as important as anticipating what comes next.
“What’s in front of us is a result of what’s behind us,” he said.
