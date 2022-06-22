Wilkes University recently named Trystan Griffith, of Fairfield, as the recipient of the Outstanding Adult Learner of the Year Award for 2022. Griffith recently graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in history with minors in sociology and women’s and gender studies.
Griffith transferred to Wilkes from Frostburg State University in Maryland to play basketball, but also found a renewed passion for learning. He took every one of the anthropology classes Linda Winkler, professor of anthropology, taught, even an Honors-level class that required more work, according to a university release.
“Trystan impressed me with his level of engagement and enthusiasm for learning. He is the classic example of a lifelong learner, taking what he learned and applying it to the world around him,” said Winkler, who nominated Griffith for the award.
In addition to being a member of the men’s basketball team, Griffith collaborated with the Farley Library Archives staff to digitize a special collection of scrapbooks of Wilkes athletes from the 1940s through the 1970s, making them available online for the first time.
Griffith faced some challenges during his Wilkes career. Several injuries limited his active involvement with the men’s basketball team, and a close family member’s serious illness made it difficult to be away from home.
Despite the setbacks he faced, Griffith credits the caring faculty and his basketball coach for helping him to find success. “I loved all my professors and my coach. Anything I needed, they were there for me. I’m thrilled that I came to Wilkes,” Griffith said.
In the future, Griffith is considering a career as either a history teacher or social worker.
