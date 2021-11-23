Delone Catholic High announced Dylan Staub has been selected to represent the senior class of Delone Catholic High School as the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for 2021-22.
He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Staub of Gettysburg.
Faculty and students chose Staub as the senior who best exemplifies outstanding qualities of leadership, dependability, service, and patriotism among seniors at Delone Catholic.
Staub will now compete with Good Citizens from other local high schools who must complete competitive examination materials on personal activities, service, interest, national and state government, patriotism, and citizenship.
Local winners can then advance through divisional competition up to state and national competition.
