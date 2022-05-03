The University of Wyoming lists Joseph Saghy, of Gettysburg, on the 2021 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll. The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
———
Emily Staub, a Health Science OT major from Littlestown, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University. Staub was among the nearly 850 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists, (president’s and dean’s) for the fall 2021 semester. Students who receive an honors distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (president’s) or 3.500 (dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
———
Caitlin Heffner, of Aspers, is participated in Wig and Buckle Theater Company’s production of Bonnie and Clyde at Lebanon Valley College. Heffner is the hair and makeup head. Heffner, a graduate of Biglerville High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in digital communications at The Valley.
———
Lebanon Valley College recognized its student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen winter athletic teams.
Local students include:
• Isaac Dimisa, of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science and is a member of the men’s swimming team. LVC earned wins against Stevenson and FDU-Florham this season and finished 12th in the team standings at Middle Atlantic Conference Championships.
• Daelyn Stabler, of Abbottstown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology and is a member of the women’s basketball team. LVC won 11 games this season, its best record since the 2018-19 campaign. The Dutchmen won six games in conference play and dropped a close game to York College in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament.
———
Margaret Mailey, of East Berlin, contributed to research presented at the 2022 Eastern Psychological Association conference in New York City in March. Mailey collaborated on a poster titled, Intellectual Humility: Connections to Reasoning, Cognitive Attitudes, and Irrational Beliefs. Mailey, a graduate of Dover Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology.
———
Ivan Lupian-Apolinar, of Biglerville, was named to the dean’s list at Wichita State University for fall 2021, and graduated cum laude with bachelor of applied science, org leadership and learning. To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
———
Loyola University Maryland announced the members of its fall 2021 dean’s List, which include local students, Bri Ditzler, from McSherrystown, and Mackenzie Russell, from Littlestown, both Class of 2022. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.
———
Erin Stephens, of Fairfield, was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for students who have achieved an academic average of 3.5 or higher during their first year or term of higher education, at Delaware Valley University.
———
Local students named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the winter 2022 term include:
Chloe Yinger of York Springs, majoring in Business Administration with General Concentration.
Jeremy Sanders of Aspers, majoring in Information Technology with Applications Development Concentration.
Jessica Greenbank of Gettysburg, majoring in Paralegal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.