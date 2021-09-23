Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
Honey Strosnider was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for September.
Strosnider is the daughter of Laurina and Jason Penvose of Fairfield and Matt and Bridget Strosnider of Newfield.
During her high school career, Strosnider has been involved in the following school activities: National Honor Society, 10-12; class vice president, 9-12; school board representative, 11-12; National Art Honors Society, 10-12; FCCLA, 9-12; Foreign Language Club, 11-12; Book Club, 10-12; student council, 10-12; yearbook, 11; Envirothon, 10-12; track and field, 7-12; soccer, 9-12; basketball, 7-9; and cross country, 11-12.
Outside of school, Strosnider’s activities include working at Scoops Ice Cream & Liberty Mountain Resort, 2018 to present. She also enjoys running/working out, playing chess, reading, and hanging with friends.
Strosnider has made the distinguished honor roll throughout her high school career. She is a seven-time district medalist and has been to states each year with her soccer team.
Her future plans are to attend a four-year university, where she plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in political science/economics. Her ultimate goal is to receive a degree in law.
