The Gettysburg Lions Club presented Samuel Douds with the Gettysburg Area High School English Department Student of the Month award for May.
Douds has been an active athlete participating in track, cross country as team captain, and swimming. He has also served with the high school student council, Ambassador Program as founder and president, Mini-Thon, National Honor Society as president, Amnesty Club and Key Club, and Christ Lutheran Church as a church council member, all of which have enabled him to serve the community.
He plans to attend Bucknell University as a political science major, and then law school, after which he hopes to serve the military as a lawyer with the Judge Advocate General Corps.
Douds is the son of Anne and Doug Douds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.