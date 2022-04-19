Liam Dwyer of McKnightstown became the newest Eagle Scout of Troop 79, chartered by St. James Lutheran Church, during a recent honor court at Gettysburg Rec Park.
During the ceremony, Presiding Scoutmaster Matt Phillips said Dwyer “exemplifies the values expected of an Eagle Scout.”
Another Troop 79 leader, Tony Bach, described Dwyer as “one of the smartest and most dedicated” Scouts he has encountered.
“We never had to worry” whether tasks assigned to Dwyer would be completed on time, said Bach.
Bach spoke of Dwyer’s prowess with technology, how “he loves bringing computers on weekends at the cabin” where the troop goes on overnight encampments.
“His persistence brought him to the Eagle Scout rank,” Bach said.
Dwyer’s project was building a playground swing set at the Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve, with the help of fellow Scouts, his dad, and troop advisers.
Following the traditional Eagle Scout conferral ceremony, Steve Sabaka of the Hanover Elks Lodge 763 presented Dwyer with an American flag and certificate.
“I am pleased to call you a fellow citizen,” Sabaka said, emphasizing that the Elks share with scouting a commitment to service and good citizenship.
After receiving the Eagle Scout pin, and in turn affixing special recognition pins on his parents and Bock, Dwyer expressed his appreciation to all in attendance.
“It’s heartening being surrounded by all of you,” he said. “I feel blessed and loved.”
Dwyer admitted he was first drawn to Cub Scouts by a brochure showing a pinewood derby race car.
But over the years, has come to embrace the values and discipline inculcated, he said.
“I truly wish to live by them, and I have a great life thanks to you all,” he said
A senior at Gettysburg High School, Dwyer will soon begin an internship with Conewago Valley School District’s information technology department.
Already a private pilot, who earned his flying certificate before his driver’s license, Dwyer aspires to a career in aviation, and hopes to attend a flight training academy in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.