The Gettysburg Lions Club honored Kelsey Sanders as its October Student of the Month.
She was nominated for the award by the Gettysburg Area High School Music Department and is the daughter of Scott and Ann Sanders.
Sanders has been a volunteer and leader in school activities as the current president of FFA, as well as its past secretary and vice president.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, high school chorus and has served as a volunteer at the high school Holiday Market, Rachel’s Challenge and Mini-Thon.
She has been active in community service as a volunteer for Ruth’s Harvest, Toys for Tots, Sensitive Santa and the Sgt. Mac Foundation wreath project.
Sanders hopes to pursue a degree in agriculture at Penn State University and to become an agriculture teacher.
