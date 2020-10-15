A week-long celebration of school spirit culminated with the announcement of Miss and Mr. Delone on Friday, Oct. 2.
Abbigail Fields was crowned Miss Delone, and Ryan Murphy was announced as Mr. Delone.
Fields is the daughter of Mark and Kristi Fields. She is an alumna of Immaculate Conception, New Oxford, a legacy school of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School. At Delone, she is a member of the field hockey and track and field teams and the Interact, student council, and peer ministry clubs.
Murphy is the son of Joseph and Lori Murphy. He is an alumnus of Annunciation BVM School, McSherrystown, which is a legacy school for St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School. At Delone, he is a member of the cross country, basketball, and track and field teams.
The 2020 Delone Catholic High School Homecoming Court also included Miss Freshman, Ava Speakman; Miss Sophomore, Avery Gates-Sell; and Miss Junior, Melina Primrose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.