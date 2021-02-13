Adams County youth, kindergarten through 12 grade, are invited to turn trash into treasure and enter the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) 25th Annual Recyclable Art Contest & Exhibit, according to an ACAC release.
The event is sponsored by Open Minds, McDonalds (JDCS Enterprise) and the Gettysburg Recycling Committee, according to the release. Public, private, charter, parochial and homeschooled students, Scout troops, youth group members, are encouraged to enter. Local judges will determine the top four winners of each category and Best of Show. The community is invited to participate in determining the People’s Choice prize.
Participating young artists are reminded of the following while creating and submitting their work:
— Youth may work in any media.
— They may do this as a project within a school or club setting, at home with parents/guardians or on their own.
— Art must be constructed entirely of recyclable materials and may not exceed 36 inches in any direction.
— Free standing and flat pieces are welcome.
— Art to hang is welcomed and must be equipped with appropriate hanging wire or plastic hanger.
— Entry forms must be completed and securely attached to each piece of art upon drop off.
Entry forms and judging criteria can be found on ACAC’s website or Facebook page under events, according to the release. The deadline to submit entry forms is March 15. Drop off of artwork will be Monday, March 29 or Tuesday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Student art will be on display April 2 through April 22 at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, according to the release.
A brief awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m. The exhibit and awards ceremony is free to the public and will follow current guidelines.
“We are happy to offer this wonderful collaboration of the arts council, our local schools, students and their families, said Leona Rega, executive director of the arts council. “With many young people learning at home, this is a wonderful opportunity to look around the house and utilize objects and materials found lying around. We have missed many opportunities over the past year to show case young people and their creativity. In addition, this year’s event welcomes a new virtual component of the exhibit which will be available for those wishing to view while social distancing.”
For more information, contact ACAC at 717-334-5006 or aa@adamsarts.org.
