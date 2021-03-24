Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month.
Colby Redding was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for March 2021.
During his high school career Redding has been involved in the following school activities: gifted program, grades 2-12; class president, 9-12; school board representative, 11-12; track and field, 7-11; choir, 9-12; county chorus, 11; chamber singers, 10-12; musical, 12.
Outside of school Reddings’s activities include working at the Carriage House Inn, 2018 to present. Redding drives a 1972 Nova he has had since he was 12 and restored it with his grandfather, Dale “Bud” McGlaughlin.
Redding has made the distinguished honor roll in ninth through 12th grades. His future plans are to attend UNCW’s film program and write and direct movies.
Redding is the son of Holly Forrest of Fairfield and Craig Redding of Littlestown.
Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
