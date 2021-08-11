Sam Baker, a first grader at Bermudian Springs Elementary School, recently collected 22 backpacks and seven bags of school supplies to donate to the United Way of Adams County’s Back to School drive.
When Sam started kindergarten last year, he was concerned some of the other children would not have backpacks and the school supplies they needed with many parents being out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wanting to find a way to help other students this fall, Sam organized a collection at Benders Lutheran Church over the summer. The items will be donated to the United Way of Adams County for distribution to youngsters in need.
Sam is the son of Gary and Gayle Baker of Gardners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.