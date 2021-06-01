Gettysburg Lions Club’s December Student of the Month is Ethan Dalton.
He was nominated for the award by the high school Business Department.
Dalton has participated as a valued member of an outstanding district runner-up, district champion, and state-qualifier wrestling team over the last two years.
His passion for his sport as a three-time individual sectional qualifier has led him to volunteer his time to passing on his skills to younger wrestlers in the elementary school wrestling program.
He is the son of Tamarra Dalton and plans to join the U.S. Army Reserve upon graduation and to study computer science at Penn State Mont Alto.
