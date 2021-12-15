The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the deadline for the fifth annual Innovations Challenge has been extended through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Students in grades ninth through 12 grade, regardless of their school’s learning model, are invited to participate in this year’s Innovations Challenge, which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers, according to a PennDOT release.
Taking Pennsylvania’s diverse demographics into consideration, this year’s Innovations Challenge (https://www.penndot.gov/about-us/PennDOT2020/Pages/Innovations-Challenge.aspx) asks students to develop a comprehensive and cost-effective public engagement strategy, beyond the current public engagement procedures (outlined in Publication 295) that uses innovative technologies and tools that PennDOT can implement to more effectively engage and connect with all age groups during the transportation planning and project development process, according to the release.
Regional challenge winners will be selected and invited to compete for the state championship, which will be held in spring 2022.
For this year’s challenge, the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC) has donated $2,500 and the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA (ACEC/PA) has donated $1,500 for a combined total award of $4,000 for this year’s first place team.
The Innovations Challenge aims to not only help students explore real transportation challenges that PennDOT is facing, but also open their minds to the very real possibility of working for PennDOT or in the transportation industry after graduation, according to the release.
For complete details, visit the Innovation Challenge webpage at www.penndot.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.