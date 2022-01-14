The Gettysburg Rotary Club, serving New Oxford, monthly recognizes seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs high schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character.
The students recognized in December are Shaely Stabler from New Oxford High School and Rebekah Gerringer from Bermudian Springs High School.
Stabler was presented by Lauren LaBarca, faculty sponsor
Stabler is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the National Art Honor Society. She is a very passionate artist. Stabler is the captain of the color guard, a member of the Chess Club, a member of the choir and plays the violin in the high school orchestra. She participates in track and field in javelin, discus and shotput. She was invited to district level competition for her achieved placement in javelin.
Stabler is the captain of the swim team of which she is a freestyle swimmer. She is described as a very kind person who advocates for others. She volunteers with Sensitive Santa for students with special needs. She is a member of the church youth group and went to Work Camp on a mission trip with the church.
Stabler plans to attend The Savannah College of Art and Design to study fashion design. She is the daughter of Donald Stabler and Holly Stabler.
Rebekah Gerringer was presented by Kim Robinson, faculty sponsor
Gerringer is the president of the National Art Honor Society and parliamentarian of the National Honor Society. She also serves as the president of the student council as well as class secretary for the senior class. With a high GPA, Gerringer has taken college and advanced courses in the high school. She is strong artistically and has taken advanced art classes for design and drawing. She uses her talents as a part-time job working for a local artist. Gerringer is a tennis player and is the number one player on the team. She is a member of the high school concert band in which she plays the flute. She is also on the stage crew for high school plays and musicals.
Gerringer is described as a role model with a positive attitude and a leader who is caring and compassionate. She is well organized, gracious and a thankful person. She volunteers at her church and her local library. Gerringer plans to study art history and art education at Kutztown University.
She is the daughter of Ryan and Amanda Gerringer.
