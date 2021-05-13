The Bermudian Springs School Board unanimously adopted a preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year that will require the district to dip into its reserves for a second year in a row.
The tentative budget calls for a 4.1 percent property tax increase, the maximum allowed by the Act I Index, but that percentage may be reduced or eliminated by the time the budget is finalized in June.
“Keep in mind it’s a preliminary budget. Whatever we establish, we cannot go up, we can only go down,” said Board President Michael Wool. “We’ve always adopted the index as the preliminary, but there have been a number of years we have not gone to the index.”
The public has 30 days to review the plan before a final budget is approved in June.
The tentative budget projects expenditures of $33,177,119 while producing revenues of $31,241,993, even after the full tax increase. To balance the 2021-22 budget, the district will have to take $1.94 million from its reserves. The reserve fund currently sits at $5.3 million after being reduced by $1.88 million to balance the 2020-21 budget.
The district is still waiting to learn how Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Funds from the state will be distributed, Peart said. Bermudian’s allocation of the funds, 1.8 million according to Peart, are to be handed down by the state under The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and must be spent by September of 2024.
Out of that funding, $400,000 must be “put toward learning loss,” such as summer learning or summer enrichment, extended day, comprehensive afterschool programs, or extended school year programs as defined by the U.S. Department of Education. The guidelines and demands for how the remaining funds should be spent have not been released by the state, but guidance is expected before the final budget proposal in June, Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said.
Board member Amanda Lee-Milner suggested reducing or eliminating a tax increase based on the assumption that state-funding was on its way.
“Parents have been out of work, have been homeschooling their kids and are generally frustrated,” she said. “(How comfortable is the board) adding on a tax increase when we know there’s some form of reimbursement coming back on those expenses.”
Peart cautioned against the move, explaining that ESSER funds are budgeted to be spent over the course of multiple years. Board President Michael Wool said the state may require funds to be spent for specific purposes.
Furthermore, the release schedule for the funding has not been set, Peart said. The district has begun to receive ESSER I funds in small increments, Peart said. It has not received any ESSER II funds yet, Peart said.
“I’m not going to say none of this can be used toward our budget, but it’s not even open to apply for it yet,” Peart said, regarding ESSER III funding.
The district exceeded its 2020-21 budget by $1.5 million, due in part to the pandemic, Peart said. An unusually high number of children requiring special education moved into the district, causing the cost of Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 services to spike.
Since 2019-20, the number of students enrolled in outside cyber/charter programs increased from 74 to 169. A total of $2,185,099 district tax collections were used to fund these programs, an increase of $1,257,889 from the previous year.
“I want to be clear, that’s not just cyber, it’s Vida, Montessori, cyber-charter all together that we’re required to pay,” Peart said.
