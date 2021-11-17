Bermudian Springs School District will seek bids in early January for demolition and renovation of its current middle school. The district’s new middle school is scheduled to be completed Dec. 17, with students moving in Jan. 3.
The Bermudian school board unanimously agreed to authorize architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates to seek bids for the project at last week’s school board meeting.
The base bid would demolish the eastern side of the school, roughly 70 percent of the building, while modernizing the athletic locker room and training room to support activities on the football field. Two hundred-forty additional parking spaces will be added for stadium events.
“We have to do this because the high school does not have the supports for the stadium,” said Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
An alternate bid would include a renovation project that would convert the main gymnasium into a childcare facility and convert additional locker rooms into commercial office space.
The bid period is scheduled to begin Jan. 6, said Architect Anthony Colestock. Demolition and construction would begin in late February or early March. The locker room renovation is scheduled for completion by mid-August, Colestock said.
The initial project would make locker rooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, upgrade plumbing fixtures, and reorganize the space so all players can be supervised, Colestock said. Floors, ceilings, walls and lockers will be replaced or refinished as well.
“There will be a team area inside with loose benches and a whiteboard,” Colestock said.
The trainer’s room will be moved to a larger area.
The district is still waiting to learn if it has secured a highly competitive, state-funded Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant. The district is hoping to learn its status in December or January, Hotchkiss said.
In May, the district co-filed a bid to secure $1.5 million in funding with the Adams County Industrial Development Authority. If secured, it would help offset the cost of the projected $3.4 million project.
When the district took out a loan for its new middle school project, it included $1.7 million for demolition and renovation of the current middle school site.
Should the RACP grant be secured, the district plans to use existing spaces to create a daycare with five classrooms, an infant room, two toddler rooms and two pre-kindergarten rooms with access to a newly-constructed playground south of the building.
A childcare center on campus would fill a void in the community, Hotchkiss said previously. Many district parents travel to Camp Hill, Hanover or York for the service. Housing the facility on campus would provide opportunities for students to gain experience in the field.
It provides children in the community an early introduction to the district, he said. Adding a few more jobs in the community would be a bonus.
The district has received a verbal commitment from one company interested in leasing office space as well, Hotchkiss said.
Should the site be developed, the district would likely enter into an agreement with a third party to manage the childcare facility while receiving a percentage of the total profits generated each month, Hotchkiss said.
The district could also operate the facility on its own, but the level of regulation necessary could make it tricky, he said.
The district also approved Hurley Auctions, a Shady Grove, Pennsylvania-based company, to auction off usable machinery and items from the old school. Hurley Auctions receives 25 percent of the commission from all items sold, Hotchkiss said. Marketing will cost roughly $1,700, he said, adding that the district will advertise through local newspapers, radio stations, online advertisements, billboards and social media websites.
Time to move
Bermudian Springs Middle School students are scheduled to have asynchronous days on Dec. 6, 22 and 23 to provide teachers more time to prepare their classrooms for the move to the middle school.
Students will work on prepared activities from home to allow teachers the opportunity to “unpack, setup and get things ready to go,” said Shannon Myers, assistant superintendent.
Gastley’s Moving and Storage, a Biglerville-based company, will bring pre-stored items to the middle school on Dec. 20 and 21, and begin moving additional items from the old middle school Dec. 29, Myers said.
Teachers will have additional, but optional time for preparation during the week between Christmas and New Years, she said. School resumes Jan. 3.
Now hiring
After accepting the resignation of Director of Innovation Kheila Dunkerly, effective Dec. 31, the district has begun looking for a replacement for the position created in 2019.
The position is necessary to manage the district’s One-to-World Initiative, which has brought 2,300 smart devices into classrooms, Hotchkiss said.
“This person not only connects the technology with the instructional components, but also provides instruction,” Hotchkiss said.
Matthew Jenkins was hired as a middle school assistant principal to replace Mark Herb, who recently resigned.
