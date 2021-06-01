Isaiah Livelsberger of New Oxford was among 62 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society. Alpha Sigma Nu is the only honor society open to students and faculty in all disciplines of the university. Juniors, seniors and graduate students, including students in doctoral level degree programs, who have distinguished themselves in scholarship, loyalty and service are eligible for membership. Appointments are made by the president of the university on the recommendation of the moderator and chapter members of the society, and no more than four percent of the junior and senior class may be admitted each year. The Scranton chapter of Alpha Sigma Nu was established in 1943 and is the oldest honor society at the University.
Livelsberger is a junior international studies major at the Jesuit university.
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) recognized 344 students who were scheduled to be recognized at this year’s Annual Honors Convocation.
Among those recognized was Taylor Howery of Biglerville.
Although the event was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Honors Convocation is sponsored by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF) with support from the ESU Office of the Provost.
Kyle Little, of Gardners, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to a release from Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
Robert Moul, of McSherrystown, was recently inducted to Gamma Sigma Epsilon, the national chemistry honor society at Lebanon Valley College. Moul, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience at The Valley.
Gamma Sigma Epsilon is the national chemistry honor society founded in 1919, created to promote academic excellence and undergraduate research scholarship in chemistry.
Lebanon Valley College recently inducted more than 60 students into its chapter of Sigma Alpha Pi honor society, including two from Adams County.
Sigma Alpha Pi is the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success. The society serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world. Students are selected for induction based upon their GPA and level of involvement. The society is based on six main tenets for achieving success: finding a vision, setting goals, persevering, taking risks, pursuing your passion, and continuous improvement.
Local students include:
— Gabriel Dimisa of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School who is pursuing a bachelor of science in physics.
— Peter Foerster of New Oxford, a graduate of New Oxford High School, who is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration.
A total of 979 students receives degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at four separate commencement ceremonies for each of the university colleges in May. Taylor Howery, from Biglerville, was among those who graduated.
York College of Pennsylvania students were recognized for the Senior Honor Society Award during the college’s annual 2021 Recognition Ceremony. Two Adams County students were honored: Dulaney Kile of Gettysburg, a finance and accounting student; and Kylie Good of East Berlin, a supply chain operations management student.
Daniel S. Coleman of Gettysburg was among more than 800 students who earned bachelor’s degrees at the University of Scranton at its in-person undergraduate celebration ceremonies on May 23.
Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2020, as well as January and May of 2021.
Coleman earned a bachelor of arts degree in English.
A total of 1,466 students were named to the dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the spring 2021 semester, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following local students were among those named to the dean’s list: Taylor Howery, of Biglerville; and Ryleigh Walker, of Gettysburg.
Robert Moul, of McSherrystown, presented scholarly or creative work as part of Lebanon Valley College’s annual Inquiry symposium. This year’s Inquiry presentations were virtually displayed on a custom website for the event as part of LVC’s end-of-year celebrations.
Moul, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience. Moul shared a project(s) titled: Sucrose Preference in Female C57BL/6 Mice.
Edinboro University recognized students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. The following local students achieved Dean’s List honors:
— Julianna Griffis of New Oxford, early childhood education
— Page Hawk Karsteter of Fairfield, fermentation science
— Madelynn B. Moodie of Gettysburg, psychology
Two local residents were among the 556 who received degrees from Grove City College on May 15: Matthew Becker of Littlestown and Austin Shank of New Oxford.
Central Penn Chapter of the Gamma Beta Phi National Honor Society recently inducted its newest members, which included local students Kaitlyn Wenrich of East Berlin, and Kaycee Wright of Littlestown.
Students can join the society by earning a 3.3 cumulative grade point average and successfully completing 12 credits at Central Penn.
