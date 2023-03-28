Kassidy Oussoren, a 2021 graduate of Gettysburg High School who is currently in his second year at the University of Pittsburgh, was recently accepted to the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy PharmD Class of 2027. He is the son of Albert and Stacey Oussoren of Gettysburg.

