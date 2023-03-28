Kassidy Oussoren, a 2021 graduate of Gettysburg High School who is currently in his second year at the University of Pittsburgh, was recently accepted to the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy PharmD Class of 2027. He is the son of Albert and Stacey Oussoren of Gettysburg.
Mount St. Mary’s University announced a number of local students earned dean’s list honors in the fall semester. They include: Nichol Alvarado of Fairfield, Colin Arnold of Gettysburg, Amaya Bowman of Gettysburg, Blake DiPietro of Littlestown, Abigail Finafrock of Fairfield, Shawn Harriett of Littlestown, Brett Haugh of Fairfield, Abigail Hucks of New Oxford, Lynne Koslofsky of Gettysburg, Karsen Leoni of Gettysburg, Brady Mills of Gettysburg, Summer Nelson of Littlestown, Luke Speelman of East Berlin, Camron Wiles of Fairfield, Sara Wilson of Littlestown, and Taylor Woodward of Gettysburg.
Mount St. Mary’s University announced a number of local students earned President’s List honors in the fall semester. These high-achieving students earned a 4.0 grade point average with at least 12 earned credits in the fall semester. They include: Maya Callenbach of Fairfield, Chloe Knill of Fairfield, Briaunna Kress of Littlestown, Samuel Leppo of York Springs, Jakob Lindsay of Fairfield, Veronica Marchak of Gettysburg, Devin Peart of Littlestown, Dylan Staub of Gettysburg, Jenna Strawsburg of Gardners, and Makenzie Yingling of New Oxford.
Three local students were named to Alvernia University’s dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester, including: Hunter Martin of Gettysburg, a finance and accounting major; Francisco Sandoval of Gettysburg, an accounting major; and Ashley McClintock of Littlestown, and education, pre-kindergarten to fourth grade major.
Jacob Mead of Biglerville, was named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Bridgewater College. Mead is a biology major. Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
McDaniel College announced its fall 2022 dean’s list, recognizing full-time undergraduate students for outstanding academic achievement, including: Elise Schultz of McSherrystown w been recognized with Highest Honors; Bella Walston of Fairfield, Highest Honors; Laura Vonella of New Oxford, High Honors; Molly Watkins of Littlestown, Honors; Juliana Stolkovich of Littlestown, High Honors; Hira Khan of Littlestown, Highest Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher; high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89; and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall 2022 semester: Karli Bortner of Gettysburg. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Pennsylvania Western University announces a number of local students earned placement on the fall dean’s list. Local students include: Audrey Cole of Gettysburg, Julianna Griffis of New Oxford, Andon Hawk of York Springs, Abigail Hursh of East Berlin, Virginia Jeffrey of Gettysburg, Elizabeth Kreitz of East Berlin, Jason Lookenbill of McSherrystown, and Jennifer Swartz of Biglerville.
The following students have been named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the fall 2022 term: Deborah Fleming of York Springs, medical billing and coding; Jessica Greenbank of Gettysburg, paralegal; Jenifer Jimenez of New Oxford, physical therapist assistant; Audrey Luckenbaugh of New Oxford, phlebotomy technician; Carmen Rios Cantellano of New Oxford, surgical technician; and Emily Schaefer of Gettysburg, legal studies.
Six local students attending Lehigh University attained dean’s list in the fall 2022 semester. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. They are: Nathan Edmondson of East Berlin, Alan Flores of New Oxford, Aden Garcia of Abbottstown, Hannah Mitchell of Abbottstown, Drew Parker of Biglerville, and Nathaniel Snyder of Fairfield.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) issued its fall dean’s list students, including: Jonathan Kercher of East Berlin; Andrew Silva of Gettysburg; Connor Manning of Gettysburg; and Jenna Wolfe of New Oxford.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) issued a list of local students named to the fall 2022 president’s list: Tiffany Lallo of Gettysburg, Chaundra Oran of Gettysburg, Samantha Pickett of Littlestown, Autumn Dill of McSherrystown, Kayla Hoffman of New Oxford, and Brenda Ditzler of New Oxford.
Two local students achieved dean’s list status at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., for the fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. They are Emma Pryor of Fairfield and Isabelle Ignatowski of Gettysburg.
Local students named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania include: Paola Aguilar of New Oxford, a Class of 2023 Secondary Education-Biology major; Isabella Bankert of New Oxford, a Class of 2025 Biology major; Jacob Bankert of New Oxford, a Class of 2023 Marketing major; Samuel Biesecker of McSherrystown, a Class of 2023 Secondary Education-Mathematics major; Lindsay Boritz of Littlestown, a Class of 2023 Secondary Education-Mathematics major; Kayla Carr of York Springs, a Class of 2023 Sport Management major; Carlos Castillo of Biglerville, a Class of 2023 Accounting major; Reilly Deckert of Littlestown, a Class of 2025 Biology major; Abby Diehl of East Berlin, a Class of 2023 Early Elementary/Special Education major; Caleb Edwards of Abbottstown, a Class of 2023 Criminology and Criminal Justice major; Marina Foursevitch of East Berlin, a Class of 2023 Hospitality Management major; Jennifer Garcia-Reyes of York Springs, a Class of 2023 Nursing major; Ethan Glass of Littlestown, a Class of 2026 Intelligence Analysis major; Maura Griffin of New Oxford, a Class of 2023 Forensic Chemistry major; Courtney Grim of East Berlin, a Class of 2025 Nursing major; Aleasia Hayes of New Oxford, a Class of 2023 Psychology major; Victoria Heffner of Aspers, a Class of 2024 Secondary Education-Social Studies major; Edna Ibisevic of New Oxford, a Class of 2025 Nursing major; Samuel Jarvis of New Oxford, a Class of 2023 Human Services major; Caitlyn Kern of East Berlin, a Class of 2026 Early Elementary Education major; Taylor King of East Berlin, a Class of 2024 Early Elementary Education major; Kendra Klunk of McSherrystown, a Class of 2024 Early Elementary Education major; Kinser Laughman of New Oxford, a Class of 2023 Secondary Education-Social Studies major; Margaret Lawrence of McSherrystown, a Class of 2024 Nursing major; Heather Lesher of New Oxford, a Class of 2025 Psychology major; Christian Lua Lua of New Oxford, a Class of 2025 Computer Science major; Kayla Mummert of Fairfield, a Class of 2024 Healthcare Administration major; Angelina Petrosky of New Oxford, a Class of 2026 Psychology major; Jissel Quinteros-Ventura of McSherrystown, a Class of 2023 Accounting major; Brianna Ramos of Gettysburg, a Class of 2023 Secondary Education-General Science major; Tyler Raubenstine of New Oxford, a Class of 2023 Music Education major; Alaina Reaver of Abbottstown, a Class of 2023 Accounting major; Julianne Schmitz of Gettysburg, a Class of 2026 Psychology major; Jacob Shifflett of New Oxford, a Class of 2025 Sport Management major; Jena Shoemaker of East Berlin, a Class of 2023 Nursing major; Laikyn Shoemaker of East Berlin, a Class of 2024 Medical Laboratory Science major; Devin Small of Gettysburg, a Class of 2023 Nursing major; Wendi Snyder of Littlestown, a Class of 2025 Early Elementary/Special Education major; Bethany Staub of McSherrystown, a Class of 2023 Psychology major; Mikayla Taylor of Aspers, a Class of 2026 Early Elementary Education major; Jared Townsend of Gettysburg, a Class of 2024 General Business major; Robert Weaver of Gardners, a Class of 2023 Mathematics major; Stefanie Witkowski of Littlestown, a Class of 2023 General Business major; Sarah Wonderly of East Berlin, a Class of 2023 Sociology major; Chase Young of East Berlin, a Class of 2025 Secondary Education-Mathematics major.
