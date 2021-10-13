Assistant Superintendent Sharon Perry is the new acting superintendent at Conewago Valley School District.
Following a vote to accept Superintendent Chris Rudisill’s resignation Monday, the board unanimously approved Perry as the acting superintendent retroactive to Oct. 1 for up to one year.
“She has the full backing of the board,” said board President Edward Groft. “We are very comfortable with her moving forward.”
Rudisill was approved as the Mechanicsburg Senior High School principal Tuesday, Oct. 5. The district will hold Rudisill through a 60-day period as permitted by law to help Perry transition into her new position, Groft said. His resignation will be effective Nov. 30.
Perry has been with the district for nearly two years. She joined the staff in January 2020 as the district transitioned from retiring superintendent Russell Greenholt to Rudisill, a process completed March 9, 2020, less than a week before schools were closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board appreciated her expertise derived from nine years as director of career and technical education at State College School District. Prior to that, she was a secondary principal at the high school. She also has 10 years of experience teaching English and gifted education.
Perry has an undergraduate degree in English, a master of science in secondary education and a doctorate in educational leadership, all from Duquesne University.
Perry declined to reveal whether she intended to pursue the superintendency. She said she will maintain the vision previously set by Rudisill and the board while in the acting role.
“I love our district and I’m committed to it in whatever capacity the board sees fit,” she said.
Rudisill’s departure after a year and a half came as a surprise to the board, Groft said. In an email, Rudisill thanked the CVSD administrators, staff and community for supporting him in seven years of service, the previous five and half in which he served as an assistant superintendent.
Rudisill and the board worked out an agreement to resolve his current contract, but the details will not be made public until Rudisill’s resignation is effective, Groft said.
“As both an assistant superintendent and a superintendent, Chris’s work was top notch,” Groft said. “He put his heart and soul into the process every day. We wish him the best in the future.”
For the last several months, the board has conducted a feasibility study that will help to form a 10-year plan for the district. Rudisill’s departure will not affect a timeline for potential renovations, replacements and improvement projects, Groft said.
In the next few months, Perry said she will continue to focused research on English and language arts, improving the gifted program and providing professional learning opportunities for principals and teachers supporting their understanding and utilization of data, she said. Socio-emotional learning will remain a high priority, particularly during the pandemic, she said.
“I want to ensure a smooth transition to make sure the needs of our students and employees are met,” Perry said. “The students are central to all the decisions I make.”
