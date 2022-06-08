The Gettysburg Lions Club recently honored Lucas Oberholtzer Hess as its February Student of the Month. He was nominated for the award by the Gettysburg Area Senior High School Science Department.
Hess's many school and leadership activities include serving as captain of both the high school soccer and tennis team, vice president of the National Honor Society, and membership in the student council, Chess Club, Math Club, Key Club and Environmental Club. His participation in the student council, NHS, and Key Club, through its association with Optimist Club, have allowed him to serve the school, its students, and the community after-school program.
He is the son of Audrey Hess and Fred Oberholtzer. Upon graduation, he plans to attend college and pursue a degree in the sciences.
