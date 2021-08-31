More than 300 students graduated from Central Penn College, Summerdale-based institution, during its 139th commencement, including several local scholars:
• Albert Heefner of Biglerville graduated with a associate degree in applied science in physical therapist assistant.
• Ashley Miller of East Berlin graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in information technology.
• Cecilia Lua of York Springs graduated magna cum laude with a associate in applied science in occupational therapy assistant.
• Lorena Zepeda of Littlestown graduated with a bachelor of science in criminal justice administration.
• Paige Lambert of East Berlin graduated with a bachelor of science in homeland security management.
• Sandy Robinette of Gettysburg graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration.
• Shannon Iles of Littlestown graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration.
• Stacey Rife of McSherrystown graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in healthcare management.
• Theodore Kreitz of East Berlin graduated with a bachelor of science in homeland security management.
• Tiffany Slonaker of Gettysburg graduated summa cum laude with an associate in applied science in occupational therapy assistant.
• Michael Silvis of Gettysburg graduated with a certificate in entrepreneurship and small business.
———
Northampton Community College (NCC) welcomed new and returning students to the 2021 fall semester, including local students who arrived the week of Aug. 30: Emina Sejmen of Gardners; and Alexis Stouffer of Gettysburg.
———
Trystan Griffith, of Fairfield, was named to the dean’s list at Wilkes University for the spring semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
———
Roger Williams University announced that Elizabeth Knouse, of Biglerville, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in criminal justice and a bachelor of arts in psychology.
———
Samuel Billand, of Gettysburg, earned the distinction of faculty honors for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
———
Four graduates from Adams County were recognized as members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2021. These students were among the 658 high school seniors, Reach Cyber’s third graduating class, who participated in the virtual commencement.
Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2021 graduates from Adams County include Alexis Altland, Kyli Barnhart, Jordan Boyd and Madison Samples.
———
Jeremy Allinger, of Gettysburg, is one of 962 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring semester. To be considered for the dean’s list, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
———
Susquehanna University recently recognized students who earned dean’s lists status. To be named to the dean’s list students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. Local students who earned recognition include:
• Elizabeth Balas, of Gettysburg, a mathematics and environmental studies major. member of the Class of 2023, and a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
• Molly Griffith, of Gardners, a creative writing major, member of the Class of 2024, and a graduate of Biglerville High School.
• Campbell Grimes, of East Berlin, a psychology major, member of the Class of 2023, and a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
• Amanda Hollabaugh, of East Berlin, a management and communications major, member of the Class of 2024, and a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
• Kyleigh Kutz, of York Springs, a music education major, member of the Class of 2022, and a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
• Mackenzie Monn, of Gettysburg, a creative writing major, member of the Class of 2024, and a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
• Ella Moores, of Abbottstown, is a marketing major, member of the Class of 2022, and a graduate of Pennsylvania Home Schoolers.
• Lindsay Mummert, of New Oxford, a psychology major, member of the Class of 2023, and a graduate of New Oxford High School.
• Rebecca Negro, of Gettysburg, a music education major, member of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
• Devin Peart, of Littlestown, a political science major, member of the Class of 2023, and a graduate of Littlestown High School.
• Marissa Redding, of Fairfield, a psychology and Spanish studies major, member of the Class of 2022, and a graduate of Fairfield Area High School.
• Jessica Saylor, of Gettysburg, a biochemistry major, member of the Class of 2022, and a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School.
• Dylan Staub, of McSherrystown, a digital multimedia and broadcasting major, member of the Class of 2021, and a graduate of New Oxford High School.
———
Kaitlin Mitchell, of Gettysburg, was named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Md., for outstanding academic achievement for the spring semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
———
Joshua Topper, of Gettysburg, was named to the High Point University, High Point, N.C., for the spring semester.
———
Lisa Zumbrum, of New Oxford, has graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor degree in international business and management at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. The college graduated 309 students at the end of the academic year, including 38 with graduate degrees.
———
Brady Rodgers of Biglerville recently graduated with a master of arts degree in applied community development from Future Generations University. Rodger’s studies focused on nonprofit management in the university’s blended graduate program, which combined online instruction, live video-conferencing classes, and applied community-based projects.
———
The following students from Adams County completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania:
Gettysburg: Dominic Anthony Giovacchini, B.S. in hospitality management; Nicole Marie Intile-Suggs, B.A. in criminology; Danielle Taylor Payne, B.S. in natural science/pre-dentistry.
Littlestown: Melissa Constance Hajek, B.S. in nursing; Daniel Robert Saylor, B.S. in computer science/cyber security; Zachary R. Scott, B.S. in computer science/software engineering
New Oxford: Mirian Olivia Lua-Lepiz, B.S. in nursing
———
Kutztown University has conferred degrees for more than 1,300 students for the spring semester.
Local graduates include:
• Patricia Katherine Pellegrino of Gettysburg, bachelor of arts in English
• Kayla Jean Sloan of Abbottstown, bachelor of science in social studies education
———
During Shenandoah University’s annual commencement ceremonies, more than 1,200 graduates received their diplomas, including local scholars: Abigail Hoffman is from Gardners; Olivia Spahr from Gettysburg; Susan Donachy from Littlestown; and Brianna Thomassy from New Oxford.
———
Kutztown University welcomed the newest members of the Golden Bear family, including both new incoming freshmen and transfer students, for the fall semester, including local students: Hope Strouth of Biglerville; Caleb Knisely of East Berlin; Claire Freeman of Gettysburg; and Caleb Brobst of Gettysburg.
